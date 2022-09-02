This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Burnley when they face Cardiff City at The Den tomorrow.

Ahead of this particular fixture, the Lions have announced the arrival of Callum Styles.

As confirmed by Millwall’s official website, Styles has joined the club on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign from Barnsley.

Before sanctioning an exit for Styles, the Tykes agreed fresh terms with the 22-year-old who has put pen-to-paper on a deal with the club until 2025.

It is understood that the Lions will not have an automatic option to buy Styles at the end of his loan spell.

Capable of playing in a number of different positions, Styles has recently been deployed as a left wing-back by the Tykes in League One.

No stranger to life in the Championship, the Hungary international has made 104 appearances at this level during his career and thus will be confident in his ability to make an immediate impact for Millwall.

During the current campaign, Styles has produced some encouraging performances for Barnsley in League One.

Particularly impressive during the Tykes’ clash with Bristol Rovers last month, Styles helped his side seal a 3-0 win in this fixture by providing an assist as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.66.

Making reference to Styles, FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford (speaking before the deal had been confirmed) has admitted that he believes that the acquisition of the Barnsley man would be a good bit of business by the club.

Speaking to FLW, Luetchford said: “I think it would be a very good signing in a position that we need to strengthen.

“Left wing-back is obviously where he is playing at the moment and that’s where we need to improve.

“Hopefully we’ll see him down the Den playing within the next few weeks.”

The Verdict

Luetchford makes a valid point as Millwall did need to strengthen in this particular area of the pitch as before Styles’ arrival they only had one out-and-out senior left-back at their disposal (Lee Wallace).

Styles will now be able to provide competition for Wallace in this particular position having completed this switch.

With Millwall set to take on Cardiff this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether Styles is handed the chance to impress in this particular fixture.

By making a positive start to life at The Den, the former Bury man could improve as a player under the guidance of Lions manager Gary Rowett.