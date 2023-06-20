New Watford manager Valérien Ismaël is looking to reshape Watford into a side which he hopes will perform at a much higher standard than last season's severely underwhelming 11th place finish, and has already targeted someone who knows both himself and the division well.

Reports have emerged from The Athletic that the Hornets are looking to bring Hungarian international Callum Styles to Vicarage Road in a double deal alongside South Korean striker Cho Gue-Sung.

Key Barnsley figure speaks out on Callum Styles' future

Following Barnsley's relegation in 2021/22, the Hungarian international left on a loan basis to fellow Championship side Millwall, featuring 22 times in a season which also saw him miss a large period of the business end of the season through injury.

Despite links away from Oakwell, just days ago in an interview with the Yorkshire Post , Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad expected Styles to report back for pre-season, as he still has two years remaining on his contract.

"He is a Barnsley player and we will discuss what is the best available opportunity or solution for the club - whether it is coming back or selling him. As of now, he's a Barnsley FC player," El-Ahmad said.

As mentioned, Ismaël and Styles have a previous connection with each other, as both were pivotal in Barnsley's 'against the odds' journey from 21st place in October 2020 to narrowly missing out on the Championship play-off final against Swansea City in May 2021.

In what was his most productive season for the Tykes, Styles accumulated 4 goals & 3 assists. This spell also led to Styles being dubbed 'The Bury Baggio'.

If a deal is to be agreed, then Watford will be able to utilise Styles both as a left wing-back, as well as at central midfield where he could replace Tom Cleverley, whose future at The Hornets still remains up in the air.

Would Callum Styles be a good signing for Watford.

Ex-England international and former Hornets midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that the factor of Ismael and Styles previously working alongside each other would mean that the Hornets are making a 'very good signing'.

"Callum has previously worked with the Watford manager before at Barnsley when getting to the Championship play-offs in 2021," Palmer said to Football League World.

"He has two years of his contract to run at Barnsley. It's believed that Barnsley won't stand in his way, and that is the case as he was on loan last season.

"The manager knows him well so it would be a very good signing for Watford."