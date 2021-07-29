‘A very good option’ – Transfer claim made involving West Brom and eight-goal midfielder

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is set for an interesting few weeks ahead over his future at the Vitality Stadium.

The 25-year-old has been with the Cherries since 2019, after moving to them from Huddersfield Town. Billing has gone on to make 78 appearances in total for the club, and played his part in their strong performances last term.

The midfielder chipped in with eight goals and four assists from his 42 appearances in all competitions, although his efforts weren’t quite enough to see them win promotion back into the Premier League, after a defeat to Brentford in their play-off semi-final.

Billing has previously been linked with a move away from Bournemouth this summer, with Norwich City being among those reportedly interested in a deal to sign him.

In a recent interview with Football Transfer Tavern, an EFL insider made the claim that Championship rivals West Brom should target a deal for Billing this summer, as they need additional strength in depth in midfield.

“This year, these guys will have so many names thrown at them by agents, but I think it will be quality over quantity.

“And with West Brom needing a left central midfielder, you can see the cost going up because it’s a left-footer.

“Phil Billing is a top Championship player and is a lefty, so he’s a very good option.”

West Brom are set to take on Billing’s AFC Bournemouth team in the opening match of the 2021/22 Championship season, which takes place on Friday 6th August, at the Vitality Stadium.

The Verdict:

It’s not a bad suggestion by the ‘insider’.

Billing has already been linked with a move away from Bournemouth this summer, and you can understand why, as he’s caught the eye with a number of strong performances for the Cherries in the 2020/21 campaign.

Additional strength in depth in midfield could be useful for West Brom, and it would be a real statement of intent by the Baggies if they were to sign Billing this summer.

However, you would imagine that the Cherries are going to be reluctant to sell Billing to a Championship promotion rival anytime soon.