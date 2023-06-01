This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leicester City will be eager to swiftly adapt to the Championship and the subsequent level of expectation that will be placed upon them ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Foxes will expect to see a fair few departures from their current playing squad, and subsequently, how they recruit in the upcoming transfer market will play a huge role in dictating the level of success they will see.

One player who has already been linked with the Foxes, as the former Premier League champions prepare for a likely James Maddison exit, is QPR creative talent Ilias Chair.

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Leicester are resigned to losing the England international and that Chair fits the profile of a Maddison replacement.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Chair as an option for the Foxes if Maddision is to secure an instant Premier League return...

Should Leicester City make a move for QPR creator Ilias Chair?

Billy Mulley

First of all, Maddison is a fantastic talent who deserves to be plying his trade at the top-end of the Premier League, so it is going to be a mammoth tasking replacing him.

However, Chair is a player who has looked a level above at times in the Championship and within a side that is expected to see a lot of ball, and around extremely talented individuals, he could rise to heights beyond what we have already seen at Leicester.

This has all the makings to be a very good move for Leicester and the Moroccan international himself, and he is in need of a fresh start you would think as his confidence has certainly been dealt a blow in recent months.

Leicester will be looking to replicate what Burnley done last year where they had to find a number of gems to combat losing a huge part of the core to their squad, and Chair is someone who could be a fantastic pick-up.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You obviously can't compare the two in terms of ability, but for Leicester dropping down to the Championship, Ilias Chair could be a great addition.

It wouldn't surprise me if he was open to the move, too, given how poor QPR were last season.

The Moroccan international has shown time and time again in recent seasons he is an excellent player at this level, and will surely have ambitions to go and eventually test himself in the Premier League.

Signing for Leicester and winning promotion could be one pathway there, and with only two years left on his contract at QPR, it is getting to the time where the club either need assurances he may sign a new deal, or potentially look to cash in for maximum value.

Presumably funds won't be an issue for Leicester, though, with the likes of Maddison and Barnes set to be sold for big fees, and the club in receipt of parachute payments.

Ben Wignall

Chair has been touted for a move for a while now and in a pretty poor QPR team overall this past season, to notch 14 league goal contributions is a good record.

That is playing in a side that for most of the season were toothless in attack, so imagine what he could do at Leicester who should have some strong attacking options even when the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes depart.

The Foxes should have some money to spend when some of their top stars are cashed in on, and Chair is certainly a player who is deserving of a move to a club who will be looking to challenge for automatic promotion and a place in the Premier League.

The price has to be right though - he's contracted essentially at Loftus Road for another three years so the R's won't be pressured into a cut-price deal, but if Leicester come in with a £10 million offer then it will be hard for QPR to turn down and he'd certainly be a very good fit for City no matter who they appoint as manager.