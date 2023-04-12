This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are reportedly plotting an ambitious move for Southampton striker Adam Armstrong ahead of the summer transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Nixon claims that Armstrong is one of the Tractor Boys' top summer targets should they secure promotion to the Championship, with the club's owners willing to provide significant funds if they reach the second tier.

However, their promotion push suffered a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cheltenham Town at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium on Monday.

Conor Chaplin gave the Tractor Boys the lead in the 64th minute, but Alfie May equalised six minutes from time to earn the hosts a point, ending Ipswich's run of eight consecutive wins and nine consecutive clean sheets.

Kieran McKenna's men dropped to third in the table, but they are just two points behind leaders Sheffield Wednesday and one point behind second-placed Plymouth Argyle, while they also have a game in hand the Owls, meaning that promotion is still in their own hands.

FLW's Ipswich fan pundit Henry believes that any move for Armstrong is dependent on promotion, but says that he would be a perfect fit if he was to arrive at the club.

"There's a lot of factors here to work through, but I think if we get promoted and Southampton get relegated, which looks very likely in terms of their form, he would be a very good fit," Henry said.

"Great finisher, good inside the box, decent with the ball to feet, the only thing that is interesting is that in comparison to what Hirst is doing right now, Hirst is more of a physical presence as well as being able to run in behind.

"But Armstrong is good at holding the ball up, he's not bad at holding off two centre backs which is important for the formation we play.

"Alongside Conor Chaplin, it is two little players next to each other which is not always the worst thing, but the height of Hirst has been beneficial, especially with the first goal against Wycombe on Good Friday.

"Adam Armstrong is a great goalscorer, scored plenty of goals and I think he's got very good stats in the Championship if we get there.

"If we're still in League One, I think there's not a chance he's coming down to League One but if we go up and Southampton come down, I think Adam Armstrong would be a very, very good option for Ipswich Town."

Would Adam Armstrong be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Undoubtedly Armstrong would be an excellent signing for the Tractor Boys and a significant coup if they were able to land his signature.

Henry is likely right that Armstrong would not drop down to League One, but should Ipswich secure promotion, they would be getting a player with a prolific track record in the Championship having scored 28 league goals in his last season at the level for Blackburn Rovers.

It would be no surprise to see the club's owners spend big in the second tier, particularly considering they paid over a million for both Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead in January.

In an Ipswich squad already containing plenty of attacking talent and likely to strengthen further, Armstrong would be an outstanding addition.