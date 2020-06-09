‘A very good deal’ – Paul Robinson issues verdict on development concerning Leeds United

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested the rebate agreement between the EFL and Sky Sports for the disruption to the season is “a very good deal” for the Whites.

It was reported last week by the Telegraph that the EFL had agreed a deal with Sky Sports that will see the broadcaster receive a rebate of less than £10 million for the disruption to the 2019/20 campaign.

In order to mitigate the financial blow to clubs, that payment will come as deductions from the values of the rights for the final three years of the five-year deal that was signed in 2018, meaning reduced payments in 2021/22, 2022/23, and 2023/24.

It is understood that the total cost to all broadcast rights holders would be as high as £42 million, so agreeing this deal with its major broadcast client Sky indicates the cost to clubs could be significantly less than first thought.

Speaking to Motleedsnews.co.uk, Robinson highlighted the positives for the Whites and hailed Sky for their understanding of the current circumstances.

He said: “Sky are obviously taking a massive hit themselves but it’s a very good deal for Leeds and the other football clubs and very understanding on Sky’s behalf.

“It’s a reduced fee spread over three seasons. But listen, we’re in unprecedented times and the economy has taken a big hit, whether it be football clubs or other businesses, apart from supermarkets who have been able to function fully. 98% of businesses have taken a hit.

“Sky have taken a hit but they’ve been very understanding and reasonable and I think it will be something that benefits everybody.

“It’s making the best of a bad situation that everyone’s in. Football clubs don’t want to lose the revenue they’ve had, Sky don’t want to lose the money they’ve lost, but there has to be an ongoing relationship between the two. It seems to be the best resolution.”

Leeds will be hoping not to be an EFL club next season as they’re top of the Championship as things stand and will be the frontrunners for promotion when the season gets back underway later this month.

It has been 16 years since the Whites were last in the Premier League and Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be determined to ensure there are no slip-ups in the run-in.

The Verdict

Given the sort of numbers that had circled about lost earnings for broadcasters and the financial issues that clubs have already struggled, this deal is a significant one for all EFL clubs.

Robinson’s comments are bang on, it’s a good deal for Leeds and one that you have to credit both Sky and the EFL for securing.

That said, Leeds will be hoping that from next year they won’t have to concern themselves with EFL matters.