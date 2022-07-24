“A very good chance” – Stoke City strike agreement with Southampton: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City have welcomed Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone to the Championship club on a season-long loan spell.

The 22-year-old, who has become Michael O’Neill’s seventh new addition of this summer window, can operate as an eight and can also play slightly more advanced in a number 10 role.

Smallbone feature four times in the Premier League last time out for the Saints, as he struggled to get himself in line for regular football at St Mary’s.

Still just 22 years of age, Smallbone will be hoping for a productive loan spell with the Potters and will be striving for regular inclusion in the Championship.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the arrival of the young midfielder and whether or not he can emerge as a starting XI regular…

25 questions about Stoke City’s most unforgettable moments in their history – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 25 How many points did Stoke collect in 07/08? 73 75 77 79

Billy Mulley

Smallbone undoubtedly possesses ability and he has a real opportunity to succeed with the Potters next season, and whilst injuries have halted his progress at times, he is still a very exciting talent who can slot right in at the Bet 365 Stadium.

A player who can influence things in the final third, and is also a strong retainer of possession with an excellent range of passing and good movement, Smallbone could make a real impact at the Bet 365 Stadium.

There is certainly scope for the young midfielder to emerge as a starter at Stoke, however, it is unlikely that he will see minutes form the very start of the campaign, as he has joined quite late on in pre-season.

Smallbone is a very good signing for the Potters, and whilst he may have to initially bide his time, he has all the attributes needed to succeed.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think he has a very good chance to do so.

A big part in Smallbone’s desire to go out on loan was to get game time after his relatively recent injury struggles, so you have to think there is a degree of assurance there from Martin O’Neill on that front.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on, though.

We’ve seen very little of him at Southampton over the last couple of seasons, and it may be a big ask for him to just jump in and suddenly play 40 plus games having never done so previously.

Obviously that’s what he will be targeting, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be able to stay the course.

Toby Wilding

You do get the feeling that Smallbone should be a regular feature during his time at Stoke.

The chance to get more experience of playing senior football on a regular basis will have been a motivating factor behind that move, and with plenty of clubs linked, it is likely the Potters will have had to give some guarantee of game time to win the race for his services.

Considering he has also made several appearances for Southampton in each of the last three Premier League seasons, it seems he can hold his own in the top-flight, meaning he also ought to be able to make an impact in the Championship.

That should earn him plenty of opportunities, meaning this could be a productive loan spell for the 22-year-old with Michael O’Neill’s side.