‘A very gifted player with a huge future’ – Leeds United battling Arsenal and others for £8m EFL man: The verdict

Reading 19-year-old Michael Olise is reportedly likely to leave the club in January with Leeds United among the Premier League sides in pursuit.

The Frenchman has been fantastic so far this season, scoring four times and providing seven assists, and Football Insider has reported he could be on the move next month.

The report claims that Olise – who is understood to have an £8 million release clause – is likely to leave in January amid interest from Leeds, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, and Wolves.

So would he be a good signing for the Whites? And is he ready to make an impact now?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I’ve made no secret of the fact I think Olise is a very gifted player with a huge future ahead of him.

For me, making the step up into the Premier League might be a little bit too soon for him, particularly if he’s making a move to a club like Leeds, who are notoriously hard to settle at under a head-coach like Marcelo Bielsa.

Olise is probably better off making the step up into the Premier League through promotion or via a summer transfer if Reading don’t get over the line.

In summary, the player has the quality to play in the Premier League, I just worry that the timing isn’t right.

Jacob Potter

This could be the ideal move for him.

Leeds already have some strong options in a similar position to Olise, but they would be foolish not to consider a move for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

He burst onto the scene with an impressive performance against the Whites at Elland Road last season, and I’m not surprised to see him thriving in the Championship on a regular basis now.

With the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal also believed to be keen on a deal to sign the Reading youngster, Leeds have a tough battle on their hands to land his signature.

But the prospect of working for Marcelo Bielsa could tempt Olise, with the Argentine making a significant impact with Leeds in his time in charge of the Yorkshire-based club.

Phil Spencer

I can see why Michael Olise would be of interest.

The Reading starlet is arguably the hottest young talent in the Championship at the moment and that’s why so many clubs are circling.

That said, I don’t think that he will be a priority for Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds look fairly well kitted out in attacking areas and so the focus for Leeds may well be on strengthening their defence.

It could be a deal that they pursue next summer, but for now it’s unlikely to be at the top of their list.