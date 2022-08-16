“A very expensive gamble” – Middlesbrough lodge enquiry for 21-goal Preston North End man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have enquired about the possibility of signing Preston North End striker Emil Riis, as first exclusively reported by Football League World.

Riis finished the 2021-22 season with 21 goals to his name in all competitions – 17 of those coming in the Championship – and extended his contract at Deepdale until the summer of 2025 earlier in the campaign after arriving in the summer of 2020.

Boro appear to have moved on from Norway international Jorgen Strand Larsen, with Dutch outfit Groningen pricing the striker out of a move to the Riverside.

The Teessiders have now seemingly moved on to Riis, with Alan Nixon reporting that Chris Wilder is preparing a big bid for the 24-year-old.

Would he be a good addition to the Boro front-line though? We asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

Preston are in a very strong position with the Dane having three years remaining on his deal at Deepdale, and it feels likely that they will price Middlesbrough out of a deal.

Riis impressed last season in bagging 20 goals in all competitions, with some incredible highlight-reel strikes along the way, but outside of last term he is yet to prove himself as a top quality Championship forward.

Given Boro’s lack of options at the top of the pitch it would be a smart addition, however, with the money that Preston are demanding (thought to be £10 million) they would be better off looking into other targets.

At 24, he has the potential to become a Premier League striker in the future, but right now, with the lofty aspirations that Boro have, I am not so sure it would be the smartest move.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Middlesbrough if they can get it done.

The striker signings Chris Wilder’s side clearly needed this summer have not quite materialised as anticipated yet, so it is certainly an area the club still need to be looking to strengthen in.

With Riis, they would be getting a player who already has a proven goalscoring pedigree at this level from last season, and whose presence while leading the line means he could fit in well at The Riverside Stadium.

Given the promise that Preston have shown in the early stages of this season, this could be a boost for Middlesbrough not only in strengthening themselves, but also weakening a potential, meaning you get the feeling this is one that is well worth pursuing for them.

Ben Wignall

Despite his 21-goal salvo last season in all competitions, Riis still splits opinion amongst PNE fans.

He can sometimes have a poor first touch, the effort levels aren’t always there and his one-on-one finishing can leave a lot to be desired at the best of times, but he makes up for it with his ability to create something out of nothing and his pace when he gets rolling.

Riis was a gamble back in 2020 when signing from Randers for just over £1 million, and two years later he is without a shadow of a doubt the biggest asset PNE have at their disposal.

The fact that Chris Wilder is very keen on him speaks volumes – Boro have a very creative team and Riis could potentially thrive off the service of Isaiah Jones and Ryan Giles from out wide.

It would more-than likely take an eight-figure bid though to prize Riis away from PNE – is he worth that? As a biased North End fan I’d say yes, but he would still be a very expensive gamble should Boro firm up their interest.