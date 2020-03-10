‘A very exciting signing’ – West Brom eyeing deal for QPR star: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom could be set for a summer swoop for £8 million-rated Queens Park Rangers star Bright Osayi-Samuel, according to the print edition of The Sun (March 8th, Page 54), following speculation that the Baggies have identified him as one of their main summer targets should they win promotion to the Premier League.

Osayi-Samuel has been a real highlight for Rangers this season, having joined QPR from Blackpool three years ago, but it is only now that the 22-year-old Nigerian is enjoying a breakthrough campaign for Mark Warburton’s side that has seen him contribute eight goals and six assists this season.

So would Osayi-Samuel be a good signing by the Baggies?

We discuss…

Chris Gallagher

“He would be a very exciting signing.

“With Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson only on loan, the Baggies may need a new winger in the summer and Osayi-Samuel would fit the bill.

“His performances this season have been superb and he is a joy to watch at times with his skill, combined with his pace and power. Importantly, he has delivered consistent end product, with five goals and eight assists a respectable return for the 23-year-old in the Championship.

“And, the best part about his potential addition is that he has so much more room for improvement. Even if Albion win promotion to the Premier League, which is looking increasingly likely, they should go all out for the winger as he has the potential to be a star in the years to come.”

Ned Holmes

“This looks like a fantastic bit of business for me, though I would question if he’s ready for the Premier League quite yet.

“Osayi-Samuel has been sensation for QPR this season and utter unplayable at times.

“The winger has had by far the most productive season of his career, grabbing six goals and eight assists, and proved that on top of his excellent ball skills and lightning pace, he is lethal in the final third.

“The 21-year-old looks a really exciting talent and certainly worth the attention of the Baggies, however, I’m not sure if he’s ready for the Premier League just yet.

“He remains quite raw and could do with another season playing regularly in the Championship. If West Brom do go up, they will want to consider loaning him out.”

George Harbey

“I think that Osayi-Samuel is more than capable of playing in the Premier League if West Brom win promotion this term, and I reckon he’d be a superb addition for the Baggies if they manage to lure him to the Hawthorns.

“Some may argue that the Baggies don’t need to sign another wide-man or another attack-minded midfielder as they already have so many talented players on their books, but with Grady Diangana and Callum Robinson both at the club on loan, it could be hard to sign them permanently.

“Osayi-Samuel is a really fast, tricky player who would suit Slaven Bilic’s philosophy and style of play, and he clearly has end product having contributed to 13 goals in all competitions this season.

“£8m would be a bargain for a player of his quality, and I think it would be sensible for Bilic to target proven talent like Sheffield United did, rather than bringing in unknown quantities much like Aston Villa did in the summer.”