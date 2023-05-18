This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are closing in on the signature of Jobe Bellingham from Birmingham City.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Black Cats have agreed a deal worth up to £3 million to sign the 17-year-old.

Would Jobe Bellingham be a good signing for Sunderland?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the midfielder would be a good addition to the first team squad at the Stadium of Light…

James Reeves

Bellingham is a very exciting signing for the Black Cats.

The 17-year-old has made 23 senior appearances for Birmingham this season, underlining his potential and the trust those at St Andrew's have in him to perform in the Championship.

Bellingham did not look out of place in the second tier and if he continues to develop, the £3 million fee could look like a bargain in the years to come.

The Stadium of Light is the perfect destination for him, with young players such as Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke, Dan Neil and Dennis Cirkin among those to thrive on Wearside this season.

With reported Premier League interest in Bellingham, it is something of a coup for the Black Cats to land his signature.

Ben Wignall

Bellingham is still in the very early stages of his development, but there are signs already that he could become a top player.

Naturally, comparisons will be made to his older brother Jude, and by this point of his career he was already on the way to Dortmund and was about to become a regular starter in the Bundesliga.

Jobe is different - he's been eased in at Birmingham and is a more attack-minded player than Jude, and clearly he will need to be nursed along next season with gradual minutes.

You would have perhaps expected Jobe to have gotten a couple of goals or assists already if he was an elite talent but they have not come yet, but for the potential he has then £3 million is a very good deal for Sunderland when you consider all aspects.

The fact that the Bellingham family are close to Kristjaan Speakman and Mike Dodds - two influential individuals behind the scenes at the Black Cats - has no doubt influenced the imminent move and if anyone is going to get the best out of a Bellingham it is that duo.

Declan Harte

Bellingham is a very promising talent who has been eased into life at senior level during his time with Birmingham.

Sunderland have proven a great breeding ground for bright, young talent this season which will be alluring to a lot of up and coming stars in the game.

A £3 million deal may seem like a lot of money for a 17-year-old with only five league starts to his name but it could prove a bargain figure if he lives up to his potential.

This could be a very exciting signing for Sunderland and a sign that they mean business for next season in the aftermath of their play-off loss to Luton Town midweek.