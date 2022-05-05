“A very exciting race” – Middlesbrough set to battle Norwich and Watford for European player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Mainz winger Jean-Paul Boetius is reportedly one of Middlesbrough’s summer transfer targets but they face competition from Watford and Norwich City.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who report signing the 28-year-old when his contract expires is on Boro’s radar.

But would he be a good signing for Boro? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Marcus Ally

This is a very exciting race for a player who has been a regular starter in the Bundesliga for the last four seasons.

The 28-year-old would be a very promising addition for all three clubs, Watford may have the upper hand with their contacts in European football, however, Boro have made some interesting strides in recruitment in the last couple of windows.

Boetius should be capable of making a seamless transition into first-team football in the Championship, or even the Premier League.

Boro certainly need more depth midfield and Boetius would be a statement of intent, and the Dutchman provides value in the market with his contract up with Mainz in the summer.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I think these links with Boetus are slightly odd, actually.

Norwich are relegated, Watford all but are, and Boro are obviously in the Championship too.

Given he’s been playing in the Bundesliga for the last three seasons, and the top flights of the Netherlands, Belgium and Switzerland before that – would he be really be interested in a move to the Championship?

On a free transfer, it could be an interesting proposition for Middlesbrough, sure, but it would likely require a change of system, with Boetus tending to occupy an attacking midfield role or the wings.

It could be one to watch this summer, and if it does happen, it just shows the pulling power of the English second tier.

Declan Harte

This would be quite an exciting signing for Middlesbrough if they win the race for his signature.

The playmaker has spent four seasons in the Bundesliga and has been capped by the Netherlands.

Boro have also shown a willingness to spend big on wages in the past which might be needed against the competition of Watford and Norwich in signing him.

He would add an extra dynamic to the team’s attack that could really bring the side to the next level.

This would be a big-name signing to make and a clear signal of intent to the rest of the Championship for next season.