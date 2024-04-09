This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Russell Martin has emerged as a potential candidate to replace Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton.

According to Football Transfers, the Seagulls held talks with the Southampton boss during the March internationl break to see if he would be interested in the managerial role at the Amex Stadium.

While De Zerbi has earned a lot of plaudits for his time with the club, it is uncertain whether he will be with the team next season.

Given the number of high-profile vacancies in football going into the summer, the Italian could be the latest Brighton figure to be poached by one of Europe’s elite.

This has led to the club sounding out Martin’s potential interest in the role, should they need a new manager soon.

Russell Martin's Southampton FC record

Russell Martin's Southampton Managerial Record Games 44 Wins 24 Draws 10 Losses 10 Win Percentage 54.55% Stats Correct As Of April 8, 2024 - As Per Transfermarkt

Martin has enjoyed a moderately successful first campaign with the Saints, who are chasing promotion to the Premier League.

The 38-year-old has overseen 24 wins from his 44 games in charge so far, with his side sitting fourth in the Championship table.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Martin could be tempted into making the switch to Brighton…

Brighton & Hove Albion project could be appealing for Russell Martin

Declan Harte

Southampton’s promotion push could determine whether Martin remains committed to the club if Brighton come calling.

The Seagulls are a very exciting project, having consistently punched above their weight in the last few years while also earning a reputation as a shrewd operator in the transfer market.

De Zerbi has brought European qualification to the Amex, and they could be back in continental competition again next year, which would also be appealing for Martin.

If the Saints are still in the Championship, then it is difficult to see the 38-year-old turning down a move to the Premier League in favour of staying at St. Mary’s.

However, promotion to the top flight could see him turn down that opportunity, as establishing the south coast club in the Premier League could be a more appealing option.

Martin would be a natural successor to De Zerbi, and would be a stylistic fit with this Brighton squad, so it makes sense that they are keeping tabs on the Southampton boss.

The Italian’s future remains uncertain, with the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona all looking for new managers in the summer, so it is very possible Brighton will need a new manager, which should worry the Championship side’s hierarchy.

Ben Wignall

Martin is on an upwardly moble trajectory in his career and he really has been since he first took charge of MK Dons due to the style of football he likes to implement on his squads.

It's the reason why he got the Swansea City job despite not achieving any success at the Dons, and it's why he then was headhunted by the Saints - and they're doing pretty well under his leadership in the Championship this season.

Southampton and Brighton could be in the same division next season should the former win promotion back to the Premier League, but even if that happens and De Zerbi leaves the Seagulls hot-seat vacant, there's every reason to believe that Martin would push for the move.

He's not stuck around at his previous two clubs very long, and there is the added sentiment of Brighton being not only his home town, but he also played for the Seagulls' academy in his teens.

Brighton possess a relatively young squad with a lot of resale value and they also play their football in the right way, much like Martin's Southampton do, and the club's finances and transfer policy could really see the ex-Scotland international's eyes light up.

It's more likely to happen should the Saints not secure promotion this year, but even if they do go up, Dragan Solak and everyone at Southampton ought to be very worried at the interest coming from Sussex.