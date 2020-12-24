‘A very exciting addition’ – Rangers set sights on signing in-demand EFL forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are interested in a deal to sign Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele according to Peterborough Today.

Dembele has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for Posh, as they look to challenge for a timely promotion from League One.

The forward has scored five goals and been on hand to provide five assists for his Peterborough United team-mates in his 19 appearances for the club this term.

Peterborough are currently sat fifth in the League One table, and will be keen to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities as they head towards the New Year.

Rangers are seemingly keen to add depth to their current attacking options in the January transfer window, with Dembele being one of their targets.

But would the Peterborough United forward be a good signing for Steven Gerrard’s side?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

This would be a very exciting addition.

Dembele has established himself as one of the best attacking players in League One for a couple of seasons now, and he’s showed that he can play anywhere across the frontline.

The attacker has scored five goals and produced as many assists this season, and he’ll undoubtedly go on to have a big future in the game.

Rangers are obviously a massive club who will be keen to get their hands on some silverware over the next few years, and that would be a fabulous experience for Dembele.

It would be a coup to get him in.

Can you score full marks on this 19-question Peterborough United quiz?

1 of 19 When were Peterborough founded? 1914 1924 1934 1944

Chris Gallagher:

He’s a good player with a lot of potential, but I’m not sure where he fits in at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard has a very big squad, which is packed full of exciting, attacking options in the final third. Whilst Dembele can cover a few positions, he is probably at his best from the left or just off a striker, where Rangers have the likes of Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe.

So, it’s hard to see how he breaks into the XI of the Rangers team, and Dembele needs to ensure that his next move is to a club where he can play regularly.

Having said that, Gerrard’s men compete in Europe and for three trophies domestically, so opportunities would come at some point, but there will be better fits out there for the 24-year-old.