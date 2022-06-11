“A very credible alternative” – Nottingham Forest chase £15m-rated Djed Spence replacement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are interested in Liverpool defender Neco Williams, according to The Guardian.

With Tottenham closing in on a deal for Djed Spence, the Reds are said to be eyeing the Wales international after their promotion via the Championship play-off final.

Reports have indicated he’s worth in the region of £15 million but would he be a good signing for Forest? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s hard to say that Neco Williams is definitely Premier League ready given he has only made a handful of appearances in the top flight here and there, but he is certainly deserving of a chance to prove himself at the top level.

He was excellent on loan at Fulham at the back end of 2021/22 and the next logical step would be a move to a team he can get a shot at regular Premier League football – which he isn’t getting at Anfield any time soon.

It could be a good fit at Forest as well, with the club themselves looking to test and establish themselves at Premier League level.

Djed Spence is heading for Spurs following his City Ground loan spell, so the Reds are also in need of someone in Williams’ position that can come in and try to replace him.

All in all, this could be a good move for all parties involved.

Justin Peach

Nottingham Forest are in the market for a right wing-back but I question if Neco Williams is the right choice.

Williams has proven to be a consistent performer over the last couple of seasons, whether in a Wales or Liverpool shirt and most recently at Fulham.

However, I would expect Forest to be a side that play a more conservative style of play next season, meaning a defensively-minded wing-back should be the preferred option.

That being said, Neco Williams has the ability and potential to thrive at the top level and it wouldn’t surprise me if he did that in a Forest shirt, especially under Steve Cooper, a manager renowned for getting the very best out of individuals.

Ben Wignall

Considering they look set to miss out on Djed Spence, Neco Williams looks to be a very credible alternative.

Perhaps the most important thing is he comes with Premier League experience – 13 appearances to be exact – and he is a full Wales international already with a lot of his career ahead of him.

It’s hard to say whether or not he has a higher ceiling than Spence, but on current ability he definitely showed for Fulham that he was a top Championship full-back, notching two goals and two assists in 14 outings.

Whether it’s a permanent or loan move, Forest would be daft to not be in the running for Williams, but you get the feeling that they may lose out to Fulham anyway if they want the Welshman back.