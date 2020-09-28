‘A very bold move’, ‘Risky’ – Nottingham Forest nearing latest transfer deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are reportedly close to completing a swap deal with Olympiakos that would see defensive midfielder Cafu arrive at the City Ground and playmaker Tiago Silva go the other way.

The 27-year-old appears to be deemed excess to requirements by Sabri Lamouchi and Greek reporter Gerasimos Manolidis revealed on Twitter that a swap deal is close between the two clubs, both of which are owned by Evangelos Marinakis.

But is it a good move by Forest? And does it need to be done?

We asked our FLW team for their thoughts…

George Dagless

Time will tell.

I don’t think any of us can profess to be experts in Greek football and how he will get on all depends on how he settles.

It makes sense to offload Silva if Lamouchi doesn’t think he is part of his plans and I suppose getting another player in return is a decent idea as it won’t weaken the squad.

It’s another new face to integrate at the City Ground, though, and I personally think Forest have overdone it yet again in the window.

George Harbey

I still can’t get my head around this one to be honest.

Silva was such a key player for Forest last season and made 47 appearances across all competitions, and you have to say that Forest have missed his creativity from deep in midfield despite the addition of Luke Freeman.

He has struggled with injury, but I am very surprised that Forest are willing to offload him and replace him with a defensive-minded midfielder.

The Reds already have Fouad Bachirou, Jack Colback and Ryan Yates to choose from in midfield, and bringing in Cafu wouldn’t make too much sense given that he’s like-for-like for what they already have. They need creativity and goals, not more defensive steel.

It’s a very bold move.

Jacob Potter

I think this is a risky move, to be honest.

Silva has impressed me when he’s been involved for Nottingham Forest, but Sabri Lamouchi is clearly keen on finding him another club in the near future.

Cafu doesn’t have any experience of playing English football, which always makes this type of signing a risky one, as you never know how a player will adjust to the demands of football in the Championship.

But that’s not to say he won’t succeed with Nottingham Forest, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for the Reds this term.

I think there were probably better options out there though for Forest, and it’s important that they move on other players before the transfer window closes.