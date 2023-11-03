Highlights Stephen Clemence has been appointed as the new manager of Gillingham, his first senior managerial role.

Clemence plans to implement a possession style of football to improve the team's performance.

Former England international Carlton Palmer supports the appointment and believes Clemence has the potential to be successful with Gillingham.

Nearly a whole month after sacking Neil Harris somewhat controversially, Gillingham have finally found his successor in the form of Stephen Clemence.

The 45-year-old was appointed to his first ever senior managerial role on Wednesday, having come through best of the lot in the interview process to be selected by Gills owner Brad Galinson.

Clemence, who racked up 166 Premier League appearances as a player for Tottenham and Birmingham City, has been a close confidant of Steve Bruce - a former Gillingham player - in recent years, having been signed by him as a player and then went on to coach alongside him.

Following Bruce to the likes of Sunderland, Hull, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and West Brom, Clemence has a mountain of experience in the game and after spending time with Man City's academy earlier this year, he is now ready to break out by himself in the managerial game.

What has Stephen Clemence said following his Gillingham appointment?

In a lengthy first interview with Gillingham's official website, Clemence has already hinted that he will be trying to implement a possession style of football at the Priestfield Stadium in a bid to push the club up the table.

“I think we have some really good players, I have watched a lot from Gillingham over this season and I saw a bit from them last season as well," Clemence said.

"I think the structure is really good and it is a help to someone like myself with Kenny (Jackett) being here.

Gillingham's worst ever managers (Ranked)

"He is someone that I will really lean on, he has done so much in the game, I’d be stupid if I didn’t.

“I think we can be successful because there is a good group of players here.

"We need to make improvements, we know we need to score more goals and we know we need to have more control of the football, but I have got some ideas to help us with that and I am looking forward to getting started on them."

Is Stephen Clemence a good appointment for Gillingham?

Former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer thinks that the Gills have made a good appointment in the form of Clemence, and is a firm believer in giving younger coaches a chance to break out on their own as managers.

"Gillingham appoint Stephen Clemence as their head coach - a very bold move and one I applaud," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"It's good to see the younger element given an opportunity.

"He's worked under Steve Bruce for many years, why not give a young and up-and-coming coach an opportunity?

"Gillingham have taken their time to make this appointment, and they are only five points off an automatic promotion place, so it's all to play for with the ambitious owners and a squad that's capable of challenge already in place.

"All that I hope is that when you appoint a young manager that you then give him time - give him time to adjust to the job, give him time to learn on the job, and I'm hoping that's why they've taken their time appointing Stephen, so give him the time to do his job.

"I think he could be very successful."