“A very bizarre situation” – Watford fan pundit issues frank Cristiano Giaretta verdict

After being appointed as Watford’s head coach in May, Rob Edwards opted to make a host of alterations to the club’s squad during the summer transfer window.

As well as parting ways with a host of players, Edwards managed to secure the services of eight fresh faces.

In the club’s opening 10 league games, the Hornets illustrated some signs of promise as they accumulated 14 points.

However, despite the fact that Watford have only lost two games at this level in the current term, Edwards was sacked yesterday and replaced by Slaven Bilic.

This decision was accompanied by the news that sporting director Cristiano Giaretta is now set to stay at the club.

Reports from The Athletic and the Watford Observer earlier this month suggested that Giaretta was set to depart.

However, the decision to cut ties with the 54-year-old has now been reversed by owner Gino Pozzo.

Making reference to Giaretta, FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin has suggested that it is a bizarre situation that he has been allowed to stay and Edwards has been sacked.

Speaking to FLW, Justin Beattie said: “Cristiano Giaretta, I don’t think he’s particularly highly thought of amongst Watford fans.

“I think most of us will struggle to point out what he actually does at Watford football club.

“It is a very bizarre situation that he stays and Edwards goes.

“I think the right thing to have been done would have been to have backed Edwards come hell or high water which is what Scott Duxbury said he was going to do at the start of the season.

“It’s all very, very confusing.

“The fans are all very confused, they are hurt, they are upset and a lot of them are now losing patience very rapidly with the owners.”

The Verdict

Watford’s tendency to make odd decisions regarding the futures of managers has now seemingly spread to other key figures at the club as Giaretta was seemingly set to move on to pastures new before a late intervention by Pozzo.

Whether Giaretta remains at the club for a considerable period of time remains to be seen.

Having previously sacked Javi Gracia and Vladimir Ivic during the opening stages of seasons at Championship level, the Hornets have once again opted to take a risk by parting ways with Edwards.

The pressure will now be on Bilic to oversee a push for promotion.

If the Croatian fails to lead Watford back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, he is likely to suffer the same fate as his predecessors.