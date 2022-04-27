“A very big step up” – Nottingham Forest set sights on signing 14-assist defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are casting their eyes over Forest Green Rovers defender Kane Wilson, as per a report from Bristol Live.

The Reds, who are seemingly looking into Djed Spence replacements, had a great deal of difficulty in the wing-back and full-back positions prior to the start of the campaign.

Bristol City have recently been linked with the flying wing-back, with Wilson netting three goals and providing 14 assists in England’s fourth-tier this season.

Helping his side to promotion, the 22-year-old managed to scoop up the League Two Player of the Season award with his impressive and consistent displays.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Forest’s interest in Wilson…

Quiz: Which club did Nottingham Forest sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Des Lyttle Swansea Cardiff

Josh Cole

When you consider that Djed Spence is set to return to Middlesbrough following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign, Forest will need to bolster their options at right-back this summer.

However, despite the fact that Wilson has managed to provide an impressive total of 17 direct goal contributions for Forest Green in League Two this season, he may not be ready to make the step up in level at this stage of his career.

Furthermore, if Forest achieve promotion to the Premier League, they should be looking at signing players who have experience of delivering the goods in this particular division instead of focusing on securing the services of Wilson.

Therefore, unless Steve Cooper views the 22-year-old as a long-term project, he ought to avoid taking a risk on the full-back.

Adam Jones

This is probably a signing that would make sense if they remain in the Championship.

With Djed Spence perhaps unlikely to return at this stage and Richie Laryea not yet making an impact in the second tier, at least one more right-sided player will be needed.

But whether Wilson would be able to step up to the starting 11 straight away remains to be seen with a two-division jump potentially on the horizon.

He would certainly replace some of the attacking threat Spence has brought though, recording three goals and 14 assists this season.

Marcus Ally

It would be a very big step up, and if Forest kick on to win promotion to the Premier League, I cannot see this transfer happening.

The Reds may have an outside chance of luring Djed Spence back to the City Ground if they are promoted and League Two to the Premier League would be a huge ask for Wilson.

As would the Championship, but with Steve Cooper’s reputation of developing younger players Wilson would be in the best possible hands to make the step up.

The 22-year-old should be a first team regular in a League One promotion push next season as a bare minimum, and a second tier move where he is second choice may not be the best for his development.

In the second tier, Wilson would be a solid addition for Forest next term, but he may need some experience in League One or on the fringes before establishing himself as a reliable Championship player.