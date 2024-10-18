This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City had a busy summer transfer window following the appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup as manager.

The Dane arrived as a replacement for David Wagner, with the summer also representing new sporting director Ben Knapper’s first transfer market in the role.

This led to a number of new faces coming through at Carrow Road, including the likes of Ante Crnac, Amankwah Forson and José Córdoba.

Córdoba in particular has started to cement his place in the starting lineup in recent weeks, starting each of the team’s last four league games (all stats from Fbref).

Thorup will be hoping the 23-year-old will be able to maintain his current run of form throughout the campaign, as the club sets its sights on another promotion push.

José Córdoba - Norwich City league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2024-25 7 (4) 0 As of October 17th

José Córdoba verdict

When asked about how Córdoba has performed so far this season, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes has praised his impact so far.

He has claimed that the full-back is exactly what the team’s backline needed going into the new term.

“I’ve been really impressed by José Córdoba since he signed,” Downes told Football League World.

“I didn’t really know what to expect when he did sign because he’s another unknown, like a lot of our players are, and historically we sign a lot of unknown players and hope that it works.

“I think Córdoba is looking like a very astute signing.

“He’s young, he’s quick, he’s strong, he passes the ball really well, is good in possession.

“That’s something we’ve needed.

“Our backline hasn’t had anyone that’s got all of those attributes since Godfrey, although Godfrey wasn’t that tall, so maybe he’s got that over him as well.

“I think he’s only going to improve as the season goes on, but I’m absolutely loving him now.”

José Córdoba’s Norwich impact

Córdoba has played in seven of the Canaries’ opening nine league games, starting in each of the last four.

He has yet to register a goal or an assist, but has grown in importance to the team in the last month or so.

He will be hoping to continue this run of form in the starting lineup once the league action returns this weekend following the October international break.

Next up for Norwich is a trip to face Stoke City on Saturday in a 3pm kick-off.

Córdoba signing looking like a real coup for Norwich

This was a big summer for Norwich given this was Knapper’s first opportunity to leave his stamp on the squad, and signings like Córdoba will have fans pleased with his work.

The Canaries have earned a reputation for signing unknown players from unexpected places, and the arrival of Córdoba is a great example of that.

Supporters will be hoping he can continue maintaining his current form, with the team really enjoying a good spell since he came into the starting side.

He has adapted to English football quite quickly, which is a promising sign for the player he can become during his time at Carrow Road.