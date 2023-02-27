“A very able deputy” – Middlesbrough fan pundit addresses potential summer transfer dilemma on out of favour player

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Since Michael Carrick’s arrival at Middlesbrough to become their new head coach, the Teessiders for the most part have been in sensational form which has seen them rise into the play-off places of the Championship.

Because of their improvement in results and performances, Carrick has not really seen fit to rotate the squad in terms of his starting 11, with a pretty consistent selection of players appearing week in, week out from the first minute.

That means a number of Boro players have been reduced to cameos from the bench or they aren’t playing at all, and one of those casualties who isn’t seeing much action right now is Marc Bola.

The 2019 signing from Blackpool played regularly when fit under both Neil Warnock and Chris Wilder, but he is yet to start under Carrick so far, with his appearances in all competitions restricted to just five substitute cameos.

Bola featured as both a left-back, a wing-back and on the left-hand side of a back three under previous regimes, but the left-back spot is currently occupied by Wolves loanee Ryan Giles, and his performances mean it is unlikely that Bola sees much action for the remainder of the season.

Despite his contract coming to an end in the summer of 2024, Bola should be kept at the Riverside Stadium according to FLW’s Boro fan pundit Dana Malt, who believes the 25-year-old still has something to offer whatever division the club finds themselves in next season.

“I think we should keep Marc Bola around because he is a very able deputy to whoever does become our number one left-back next season, even if it is Ryan Giles,” Dana said.

“Crucially as well, what we’ve seen from Carrick’s Middlesbrough so far is characters in the dressing room are also incredibly important and I don’t want to demote Marc Bola to a character, hence why I started this by saying I think he’s an able stand-in should the number one choice left-back be injured or suspended.

“And I think he’s a decent player – is he going to be man of the match in a game every now and again? Probably not, but he’s steady and I think that’s fine.”

The Verdict

No matter what league Boro are in next season, the likelihood is that they will try to bring Giles in from Wolves on a permanent basis.

That means that Bola is unlikely to see many minutes at all once again unless injuries or suspensions come into the mix, and only then will he likely get the chance to impress.

Bola has been solid enough for Middlesbrough over the last few years, but if he is only going to be backup next season, then he perhaps needs to think about his future.

He will soon come into his peak years theoretically and he cannot afford to be sitting on the sidelines week in, week out and only playing 10 minutes or less at a time, so it wouldn’t actually be a shock if Bola pushes for an exit over the summer if his situation remains the same.