‘A versatile player with a lot of potential’ – Palace eyeing Wolves man on loan in the EFL: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing Wolves defender Dion Sanderson, who is impressing on loan at Sunderland this term.

His performances at the Stadium of Light have attracted the attention of a string of English sides, including Premier League clubs Wolves, Sheffield United and Brighton, and Championship teams Bristol City and Huddersfield Town – according to a report from the Daily Mail.

So would he be a good signing for Palace? And is he ready for the Premier League?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

Sanderson will have learnt a lot of lessons whilst out on loan over the last couple of seasons.

He was impressive at Cardiff towards the end of last season at right-back, and since moving to Sunderland, he’s been used mostly as a centre-half.

He is a versatile player with a lot of potential and a club to a move like Palace would be a good one for him.

We have seen Ebere Eze thrive since joining the Eagles after doing well in the Championship, and Sanderson would be looking to follow in his footsteps, albeit in a different position.

He’s likely to have many clubs after him this summer as he doesn’t look like he’ll be a regular at Wolves, but maybe Palace can unearth a gem.

Can you remember how many league goals each of Crystal Palace’s last 15 top goalscorers scored?

1 of 15 Who was Palace's top scorer in the 19/20 season? Andros Townsend Luka Milivojevic Wilfried Zaha Jordan Ayew

Ben Wignall

I think he could be a good punt, but I’m not entirely sure that Sanderson is ready for the Premier League just yet.

It’s all well and good standing out in League One, but a step up two levels is a huge ask for someone at this stage of their career.

Sanderson did decent enough at Cardiff last season, making 10 appearances in the second half of the campaign and grabbing two assists from right-back, but he’s looking like an excellent centre-half now.

If I were Wolves, I wouldn’t be thinking about letting Sanderson go just yet – he could play a big part in their future and I’d be seeking out a Championship loan for him next season instead of selling him.

Toby Wilding

I do think this could be a decent signing for Crystal Palace to make.

As things stand, there is a long list of players who are set to be out of contract at Selhurst Park at the end of this season, so they are going to need to be rather busy in the summer transfer window.

Given he is still at an early stage of his career, Sanderson is someone who could be an asset to Palace for quite a considerable length of time, meaning bringing him to the club would go some way to helping address that issue.

Indeed, having impressed in the Championship for Cardiff at the end of last season, before standing out in League One for Sunderland in recent months, it does seem as though Sanderson may be ready to make the step up to the Premier League in the not too distant future and having never really got that chance with Wolves, that is an opportunity he would surely relish.