Highlights Coventry City and Stoke City are interested in signing Sam Gallagher, but both clubs are unwilling to pay Blackburn Rovers' asking price of £5 million.

Gallagher may not be a prolific goalscorer, but he would be a useful squad player for Coventry City and can offer versatility in his playing positions.

Coventry City could benefit from acquiring Gallagher's ability to hold the ball up, bring others into play, and contribute to the team's overall attacking play.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City, along with Stoke City, are interested in signing Blackburn Rovers forward Sam Gallagher, as reported by Alan Nixon, via his Patreon account.

The Sky Blues are said to be in the market for another striker, despite already adding Ellis Simms to their ranks.

However, Viktor Gyokeres’ exit will be a big loss to the club, and it seems Mark Robins is keen to ensure they have enough options going forward.

Nixon claims that both clubs are interested in Gallagher, but neither is willing to meet Blackburn’s asking price for the player.

The forward is in the midst of a lucrative deal at Ewood Park, and therefore, the Lancashire club is looking for around £5 million.

Would Sam Gallagher be a good signing for Coventry City?

Some of the writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on Coventry’s interest in Gallagher and stated whether Blackburn should consider selling this summer.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

The 27-year-old has never been a prolific goalscorer at Blackburn or the other clubs he has played for, but he could be a useful squad player for a team like Coventry.

The Sky Blues need to make sure they have enough goals in their team this season after Gyokeres’ departure.

They are not going to be able to go into the market and buy a like-for-like replacement, so they need to be wise and use what money they have to bring in players who can offer something up front.

This is exactly what Gallagher can do - his best tally in a single season so far has been 11, so he isn’t prolific as mentioned, but he has the ability to be very useful in the Championship.

The forward is very versatile as well. He can operate as a straight-out number nine as well as having the ability to play in wider roles.

Gallagher has shown he is capable of leading the line on his own or with a strike partner and has flexibility in his game. He can play with his back to the goal, playing others in, but he can also look to stretch defences with his pace.

For £5 million, he would be a very useful player to have in the squad, but Coventry are likely going to want to get him for much less than that. While Blackburn should be very reluctant to sell, as they’ve already lost Ben Brereton Diaz, they don’t need to enter the market to replace another striker, especially with the budget being restricted.

Alfie Burns

A lot of the hype at Blackburn over recent seasons has surrounded Ben Brereton Diaz, which is fair enough considering the goals he's scored.

However, Sam Gallagher has been, somewhat unfairly, overlooked. He's been a key cog in that Blackburn attack for a number of years now, working incredibly hard for those around him to thrive. He's not prolific and he's not scored as many goals as he'd like, but he's been a very good player under both Tony Mowbray and Jon Dahl Tomasson, operating either centrally or out wide.

If Coventry can get their hands on Gallagher, they'd be landing a player that makes those around him better with his ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play. His tireless running is another strength that teammates and fans alike will appreciate.

Of course, with Coventry losing Viktor Gyokeres' goals, there's going to be some pressure on the strikers that come into the club this summer. Landing both Ellis Simms and Gallagher for less than they sold the Swede for, though, would be good business and offer Mark Robins greater depth in the final third.

Between them, they've also got the ability to plug the gap that Gyokeres is leaving.