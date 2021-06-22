‘A useful option’ – Middlesbrough hold talks with 29-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in signing Sammy Ameobi, following his release from Nottingham Forest, according to Football Insider.

Ameobi has left Chris Hughton’s side following the conclusion of his contract at the City Ground, after spending two years with the Reds.

It is claimed that Middlesbrough have opened talks with Ameobi, over a potential return to the Riverside for the winger, after he spent time with the club on loan back in 2013, whilst contracted to Newcastle United.

Boro finished tenth in the Championship table in the 2020/21 season, and will be hoping they can make a serious push for the play-off positions in the second tier next term.

We ask our Football League World writers what they make of Middlesbrough’s interest in Ameobi, and whether he’d be a good enough signing for Neil Warnock’s side or not.

Toby Wilding:

I do think that Ameobi may be a useful option for Middlesbrough to bring in this summer.

There were times last season when ‘Boro lacked a spark and struggled to open up defences when going forward, something they will need to address this summer if they are to push for a play-off place next season.

Adding Ameobi is something that could help them to do that, given he is a player who has shown throughout his career that he is capable of coming up with a big moment when his side need him to, something he demonstrated during his time with Forest in the past couple of years.

You do feel therefore that the winger is someone who could make an impact at ‘Boro next season, so he could be a useful addition to an attack that needs rejuvenating following the departures of a number of forward players at the end of last season.

Indeed, the fact that Ameobi is available on a free at a time when ‘Boro need to bring in a number of new faces could also be useful for the club from a financial perspective, so this does seem to be one that could be worth looking into for those in charge at The Riverside Stadium.

George Dagless:

I think he could well be.

Ameobi is a player that has it in him to turn games on his head and we know Neil Warnock likes a player or two that have that real mercurial ability about them.

I’m sure we’d see Warnock vent his frustrations at the player at times next year too for his inconsistencies but we’ve ween the Boro manager take in plenty of players like this before and really get them flying.

I think, given it’s obviously not going to cost the world to get him signed up either, it’s a punt absolutely worth taking.

Adam Jones:

This is a potential signing Neil Warnock could utilise to his advantage. Many sides in the EFL over the past 15 years and more will know how physical his sides like to be, so having a winger who stands at well over 6ft would be great for his system.

Fellow wide men Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Marvin Johnson have both left the club for free this summer, so Boro desperately need a couple of signings in that position to give them a different option in the next campaign. Width is an underrated asset to have in this day and age, so this would be not only a smart signing, but a useful one too.

One clear advantage of securing his signing is the fact Ameobi is currently a free agent after being released by Nottingham Forest and after losing Mendez-Laing and Johnson for nothing, they need free/cheap replacements to come in as the Teesside club look to remain within financial restrictions.

With the amount of Championship experience the winger has as well and (likely) moderate wage demands, it would be a low-risk signing at a time when revenue is at an all-time low for many second, third and fourth tier sides with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Middlesbrough will be able to get around three years out of Ameobi, so it might not just be a signing for the short-term. It’s definitely one Warnock should get over the line.