“A useful long term option” – Preston North End eyeing move for 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End are considering a move for Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram according to Football Insider.

Daniel Iversen has performed very well at Deepdale, on loan from Leicester City, this season and may attract interest from higher places in the summer.

Ryan Lowe’s men were also hurt by the unfortunate retirement of Declan Rudd this term, the former Norwich City man had been North End’s first choice glovesman for a number of years.

Ingram has had his ups and downs for the Tigers this season, and in a recent emergency loan spell at Luton Town, but may be on the move having lost his number one jersey at MKM Stadium this season.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe Ingram would be a good signing for Preston this summer…

Josh Cole

When you consider that Preston will need to bolster their options in this particular position due to the fact that Daniel Iversen is set to return to Leicester City, signing Ingram could potentially be a sensible bit of business.

During his career to date, Ingram has shown that he is capable of delivering the goods in the Championship as he has represented several clubs in this division.

Having kept 12 clean sheets in 44 appearances at this level, Ingram will be confident in his ability to help Preston reach new heights in the 2022/23 campaign.

Providing that Preston can negotiate a reasonable fee for the keeper with Hull, they could potentially beat Luton Town to his signature.

Declan Harte

Preston will be in the market for a goalkeeper this summer considering they don’t have a senior level shot-stopper in the team at the moment.

The club will face stiff competition from Luton, where the 28-year-old has been on emergency loan since earlier this month.

That could be what swings any potential deal in the Hatters’ favour, but he would be a good addition to the Preston team.

It is likely he would be signed with the first choice slot in mind, which Luton will likely not be able to offer in the long-term.

His record is decent and he has good Championship experience so this would be a good move overall for Preston if they can come to an agreement over a deal.

Quiz: Can you name which club Preston North End sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 23 Paul Coutts Cardiff Derby Nottingham Forest Peterborough

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it would be a good signing for Preston.

As things stand, North End do not currently have a senior keeper on the books at Deepdale, so that is a position they are going to have to add to significantly during this summer’s transfer window.

Ingram has shown he does have the potential to be a reliable Championship number one this season, so he is just the sort of goalkeeping option that Preston ought to be targeting, and at 28-years-old, he could be a useful long term option for the club.

This could also be a decent move for Ingram as well if he is to move on from Hull, since it would give him the chance to continue playing at Championship level, at a club where you feel he would have a good chance of establishing himself as a first choice option with plenty of game time.