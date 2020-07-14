‘A useful link’ – Bolton Wanderers plotting transfer swoop for familiar face: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly interested in signing former winger Filipe Morais according to Football Insider.

Morais is currently with League One side Crawley Town, where he has made seven appearances in all competitions during the 2019/20 season, but spent the second-half of the campaign with Oldham Athletic.

It is believed that the winger is one of the top transfer targets for newly appointed Bolton boss Ian Evatt heading into the summer transfer window.

League Two side Bradford City are also interested in signing the 34-year-old, but it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to reach an agreement with Morais.

He’s a player that Bolton Wanderers supporters will remember well after his previous spell with the club, which came to an end in 2018.

But would Morais be a good addition to the Bolton Wanderers squad?

We discuss….

George Harbey:

I think that Morais would be a great signing for Bolton..

He is a really clever and direct winger who provides a real goal threat, and he is a really solid, accomplished player at League Two level who could help Bolton settle in the division.

Having watched Ian Evatt’s side play on multiple occasions last season, he loves his players to get wide and attack danger areas, and his trusted 3-5-2 system could see Morais playing in more of a wing-back role which could potentially suit him at this stage of his career.

His experience of winning promotion in the past could be beneficial for the Trotters, as they won’t want to be hanging around in League Two for too long at all.

He’d be another decent addition, and his impressive crossing abilities could be beneficial for Eoin Doyle up top.

Alfie Burns:

Morais was a hugely impressive figure during his previous spell with Bolton, helping them out of League One and into the Championship.

Of course, this is a new era in Bolton and Phil Parkinson is no longer around, but I don’t think that makes this potential deal any less appealing.

Morais is an experienced player and adding him into the Bolton squad dropping into League Two next season would be a good move from Evatt.

He can manage the expectations of the fans and will be a useful link between the coaching staff and players.

Everything about this deal looks good to me.

Have these nine things happened to Bolton Wanderers this season or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 9 Conceded over 65 goals? Yes No

George Dagless:

I think he could be.

He won’t cost a great deal because his contract at Crawley isn’t a long one and the Red Devils might be open to letting him go off of their books because of wages and the need to tighten up.

He knows this level of football well, has plenty of experience and has good quality on the ball, so there is plenty working for this potential deal.

He was a hit at Bolton before he left, too, and has a lot of respect amongst the supporters there so I think this is absolutely a deal worth looking at from the Trotters’ point of view.