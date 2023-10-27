This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Southampton's 2-2 draw with Preston North End on Wednesday night slightly papered over the cracks of a disappointing performance on the road.

Just a few days after jubilant scenes at the MKM Stadium, where a 95th-minute Ryan Fraser strike saw the south coast club win 2-1 against Hull City, the Saints lacked a cutting edge against the Lilywhites, who came from behind to lead 2-1 in the second half at Deepdale.

However, a last-gasp equaliser, which went down as a Ched Evans own goal after goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu flicked on a corner, saw Russell Martin's side rescue an unlikely point.

Southampton are unbeaten in their last five league matches, but there has been some lacklustre showings in that time, which has seen doubts emerge over their promotion credentials.

Southampton's recent Championship form

Unlike fellow relegated Premier League side Leicester City, the Saints haven't adapted as well to the drop into the second tier and the change of manager from Ruben Selles to Martin, whereas Enzo Maresca has the Foxes flying.

The Italian did not have to make as many changes to his starting 11 as Martin has done though, and there has been some early teething problems with the possession-based, playing out from the back style of football which has led to sloppy conceded goals.

However, despite the less-than consistent performances, Southampton still sit in the top six of the Championship after 13 matches played, although there are as many as eight teams in-behind them within three points of them in fifth position.

Will Southampton get promoted automatically from the Championship?

Despite the Championship being an open division and just over a quarter of the way through the season with plenty of points to play for, FLW's Saints fan pundit Martin Sanders does not believe that his club can be consistent enough to make the top two, although he is more confident of achieving a play-off position.

"Do we have a chance of top two? Potentially," Martin said when speaking to Football League World.

"I think it's unlikely though, there's a 10-point gap, Ipswich are in good form, I think come Christmas it'll be interesting - they'd have to go on a pretty naff run now, and we'd have to be pretty consistent, which is something we can't do.

"We dropped points last night (against Preston North End) when in a winning position, and we fold for 10 minutes by letting the opposition into the game, we did the same with Rotherham at home when we dropped stupid points.

"I think we will be a typical Russell Martin side, we'll win a few and we'll lose a few, but I think we'll make the play-offs as I think we've got some quality players and we've got the best right-back in the division in Kyle Walker-Peters - he's an incredible player.