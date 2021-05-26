‘A typical Mick McCarthy signing’ – Cardiff City linked with move for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Several Sky Bet Championship sides are being linked with a move for Callum Elder at the moment with the likes of Cardiff City, Derby County and Preston North End all apparently interested, according to Football Insider.

The defender has just one year left on his contract at Hull so the Tigers may think it is time to cash-in on him if a new deal is not going to be sorted, and it appears several sides could be engaged in a bidding war for him.

Would he be a good signing for Cardiff, then? Some of our FLW writers discuss…

Ned Holmes

I wouldn’t be surprised if Mick McCarthy looks to add some more quality at left-back this summer and Callum Elder would be a smart addition if he does.

The defender has thrived for Hull in League One this season – helping the Tigers to keep the second tightest defence in the division while adding one goal and nine assists himself.

The Championship beckons for the 26-year-old and the Bluebirds could be a good place to move.

Joe Bennett hasn’t been hugely convincing this season and you feel Elder could benefit from having players like Kieffer Moore and James Collins to cross to.

This could be a fantastic move for both the player and Cardiff.

Ben Wignall

This would be a typical Mick McCarthy signing and it’s one I’d rate very highly if Cardiff were able to beat off the competition.

After many loan moves around the EFL when contracted to Leicester City, Elder finally found himself a new permanent home in 2019 when he signed for Hull but he had a tough time of things in the second half of his debut season as the Tigers were relegated to League One.

The Aussie has relished being the starting left-back at the KCOM Stadium this past season though, playing 44 out of the 46 league matches and was up there with one of the best assisters in the league by having nine to his name according to the BBC – only five other players could do better.

The left-wing-back spot is definitely something McCarthy needs to address at the Bluebirds. Joe Bennett missed the last couple of months of the season due to injury which meant that several players were shifted from their natural positions to replace him, including Joe Ralls and Perry Ng.

Natural left-sided competition though is needed for Bennett next season and for the right price I think Elder would be a good signing for Cardiff.

Chris Thorpe

I think Elder would be the perfect alternative to Joe Bennett, if the latter does indeed depart the Cardiff City Stadium this summer.

The Hull City left-back contributed heavily to the club’s promotion back to the Championship and racked up an impressive 10 assists.

He’s now aged 26 and he may well want to explore a new challenge as he enters the prime years of his career.

With one year left on his current contract at the KCOM Stadium, now may be a good time for the Bluebirds to test Hull’s resolve by making a bid for the full-back.

If Bennett does leave, McCarthy would be crazy not to go in for Elder this summer.

