‘A tug of war might develop’ – Blackpool set price tag for Nottingham Forest, Blackburn and Bristol City target: The verdict

Blackpool striker Jerry Yates could be set for a transfer saga this summer with three Championship clubs circling around him, per Football Insider.

Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are all thought to be chasing the forward, who only joined the League One side in the summer from Rotherham United for a fee of around £200,000.

And after scoring 14 league goals so far this season for the Seasiders with potentially more to come, the club have apparently set their price at £2 million should anyone want to stump up the money.

With Ivan Toney proving to be a success after jumping up a division this season, it seems that there will no longer be big bargains in League One and Blackpool are in a strong position, with Yates contracted to the club for at least two more seasons.

Is £2 million a fair price for the 24-year-old though? We asked the FLW writers for their thoughts on the matter…

George Harbey

I think that would be a great price for both Blackpool and whoever buys him.

It’s easy to say it now, but I thought Blackpool were so lucky to get their hands on Yates. I rated him a lot at Swindon last season and was surprised Rotherham didn’t give him a go in the Championship.

Blackpool’s trust and belief in the player has paid off though, and his goalscoring record in League One this season has been superb.

He has two years left on his deal and this summer is probably the best time to sell him for as high a fee as possible.

The three Championship teams are all big clubs, and £2million would help Blackpool reinvest in the squad and strengthen it.

Alfie Burns

They are well within their rights to be demanding this type of money.

What you’ve got is a number of Championship clubs taking an interest in a League One striker, which puts Blackpool in a strong position.

Whilst they can’t take the mick, they can demand slightly over the odds knowing that a tug-of-war might develop.

Whether Yates the player is worth £2m, I’m not sure, but to Blackpool, he’s probably worth that amount of money.

Given the clubs that are involved, if any interest is serious, I’d expect Blackpool to get their money for Yates.

Sam Rourke

Strikers that score goals often demand hefty price-tags and for me, it’s a fair valuation on a player who is bang in form with Blackpool.

Yates has shown flashes of quality over the years but has struggled to consistently deliver but he’s found that element of consistency at the Tangerines now, becoming an integral cog in their push for the play-offs.

He’s a typical poacher style striker who has a real knack of being in the right place at the right time, and in my eyes, £2m is a bit of a snip for the likes of Forest and Bristol City who are circling.

He’s at a great age too with his peak years ahead of him so it’s a transfer sum that would benefit Blackpool considerably.