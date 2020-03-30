‘A true king’ – These Leeds United fans rave over former player that was ‘unplayable on his day’

Leeds United have posted a throwback clip of Mark Viduka’s goal in the 3-2 win at Highbury in 2003, which has led many Whites fans to heap praise on their former striker.

With the EFL suspended until at least the 30th of April due to the Covid-19 pandemic, clubs have had to look into the archive in order to keep fans entertained.

Leeds did just that on Saturday as they posted a clip of Viduka’s late winner at Highbury in May 2003.

😍 "Highbury hearts have been broken! Viduka has shattered Arsenal!" https://t.co/0H0s6Eea47 pic.twitter.com/b5ahrLniD5 — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 28, 2020

With the game level at 2-2, the Whites forward burst through (from what looks an offside position) and fired a winner past David Seaman.

The result helped Leeds move clear of relegation and put an end to Arsenal’s title challenge – handing Manchester United the trophy.

The Whites were relegated the following season and Viduka left the club to join Boro but his performances for the Yorkshire club have not been forgotten.

The striker scored 68 goals in 159 appearances during a four-year spell with the Whites and played a vital role in their European run during the 2000/01 campaign.

The clip of his goal against Arsenal appears to have reminded many Leeds fans just how good a player he was during his time at Elland Road.

Read their reaction here:

Didn’t Kewell score a screamer too? Viduka was brilliant for us. — chris day (@cday73) March 28, 2020

Forgot how good he was until the recent games they’ve replayed. — gary horner (@Garyhorner67) March 28, 2020

Viduka forgot about him 👌 — stefan rothwell (@TipsFor_Free) March 28, 2020

Unplayable on his day — Greig Forrest (@greig_forrest) March 29, 2020

Viduka my idol growing up man. A true king — SAINT CHARLES (@SaintCharlesss) March 28, 2020