‘A transfer that would make a lot of sense’ – Hull City plot move for Championship man: The verdict

Hull City are considering a move for Gavin Whyte this summer, according to reports from Hull Live.

The Cardiff City man is facing an uncertain future as the prospect of a move away from South Wales appears to be a distinct possibility for the 25-year-old winger.

Whyte spent the second half of last term on loan with the Yorkshire club and played a key role in the club’s successes in League One last season.

The Tigers are looking to strengthen their squad following their promotion to the Championship last term, with Whyte’s experience in the division a potential boost to Gavin McCann’s side.

So would Gavin Whyte be a good signing for Hull City?

The team at Football League World have their say…

Jordan Rushworth

This is a transfer that would make a lot of sense for Hull to make this summer considering that they already had Whyte on loan last season. That means that he already knows how the Tigers operate and he has already built up the chemistry with the rest of the squad.

Grant McCann’s side need to add to their attacking options if they are going to be able to re-establish themselves back in the Championship. Whyte is a player that would be a useful option to have within their squad, although he might be seen as more of an impact player like he was during his loan spell with them in the second half of last term.

However, it seems like Hull might not be able to afford to pay out the transfer fee that it would take to secure him on a permanent deal. I would doubt whether the attacker would be worth a large chunk of the Tigers’ transfer budget this summer, so maybe they could pursue other targets if they can not secure another loan deal.

For this transfer to happen it seems that Cardiff will have to alter their stance over the attacker, but if they do then it is certainly one that is worth pursuing for Hull.

Toby Wilding

I do think that this could be a good signing for Hull, if they are able to get it done. Looking at their current squad list, it does seem as though they are some what short in the wide areas going forward, and given Whyte is a player who can fill that position, it could make sense to try and bring him back in. Indeed, given his success on loan with Hull last season, scoring four goals in 20 games to help the Tigers to the League One title, the club do already know just what they would be getting from the Northern Ireland international, and bringing him back could be a popular move among the fanbase as well. Add to that the fact that Whyte will of course be familiar with his surroundings after that spell with Grant McCann’s side, meaning it should be easy for him to settle back in at the club, and it does seem as though this could be a rather smart piece of business for the Tigers. Chris Thorpe Whyte did well in his brief spell with the Tigers last term and it’s understandable that McCann wants to bring him back. He is seemingly surplus to requirements at Cardiff and things just haven’t really happened for him in South Wales. A move back to Hull makes sense for so many reasons and he has already proved that he would be a good addition for them. He would have to work hard to get a starting spot but there’s no doubt that he has all the attributes required to thrive at the KCOM Stadium. This would be a very shrewd addition if the Tigers can get it over the line.