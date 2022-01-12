A transfer return to Millwall for this Nottingham Forest man would be ironic: Opinion

Typically enigmatic and possessing a unique personality that is slightly out of the norm from your usual footballer, Lyle Taylor is a player who certainly hits the headlines from time to time.

The Nottingham Forest frontman is well known to many for his slow motion style penalty run ups but it is his wider career achievements that have got the Montserrat international to where he is in the game.

Two promotions with first AFC Wimbledon and then Charlton Athletic made him a real fan favourite with fans of the two London clubs and put the journeyman’s name well and truly on the map.

Things then turned slightly sour as he refused to play towards the end of his final campaign with the Addicks in order to pursue a career changing move, with several high profile sides linked with his signature after he netted 11 goals in 22 games.

After months of speculation it was Forest who won the race for the 31-year-old as he put pen to paper on a three year deal on Trentside – a move which offered him the chance to prove his worth on a big stage.

However fast forward nearly two years and it is fair to say that things haven’t gone as Taylor would have envisaged upon signing for the Reds.

His game time has been limited to 60 games – most of them being from the bench in more recent times – and to add to that fact, Taylor has only found the back of the net on eight occasions.

As a result of this the usual transfer rumours have surfaced over his future under Steve Cooper, with one ironic link surfacing today that will have made many of a Millwall persuasion sit up and take notice.

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to claim that Taylor has come up in negotiations between the Lions and Forest over a potential swap deal that could see Jed Wallace head to the City Ground.

This would be some turn of events for the striker, considering that the South London outfit released him as a youngster due to deeming him to not be good enough.

Taylor’s angst over this setback has driven him on ever since and was showcased to great effect during his time at Wimbledon when he netted against Millwall and celebrated exuberantly.

A return may well appeal to the frontman however, as it would offer not only a fresh start but a chance to return closer to his roots in Greenwich and to the club where it all started for him all those years ago.