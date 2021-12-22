A transfer move for this Derby County player could solve all of West Brom’s problems: Opinion

January is a key stage of the season for any club, with West Bromwich Albion being no different.

It is a time for managers to reflect on the first half of the season and to assess where they need to improve their existing squad through the use of permanent transfers or loans.

Indeed it appears that the Baggies have already been drawing up their mid-season plans for the forthcoming window, with a recent report by The Athletic suggesting that both a new striker and a left footed central midfielder are on their post Christmas wish list.

It has been common knowledge since as far back as last summer that Valerien Ismael is keen to bring in a new forward, so perhaps it is more intriguing that a central midfield player is being lined up by Albion.

In the grand scheme of things it does make perfect sense, especially after the West Brom boss chose to transfer list Robert Snodgrass ahead of an expected departure in the new year for the Scot.

But the question is, who will come in to replace him?

Quiz: Have West Brom signed a player from each of these 20 clubs in the last 5 seasons?

1 of 20 Barnsley Yes No

One name who arguably fits the bill and could well be of interest to the Baggies is Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley, with the 20-year-old possessing the same type of creative guile and drive that Snodgrass had during his younger years.

Add to the fact that the Rams are also in financial meltdown at present and it is fair to say that it is a situation that West Brom could really use to their advantage if they did indeed view Pride Park as a potential hunting ground for new recruits.

Sibley has been in and out of the team for much of the campaign under Wayne Rooney and could well see his long term future being elsewhere, especially if the club is relegated to League One as most expect.

A player of his talents deserves to be playing in the Championship at the very least and given his potential for growth, he could be someone that really attracts the attentions of a club like West Brom.

Young, versatile and influential, Sibley would be the ideal option to come in and provide some much needed competition for the so far indispensable Alex Mowatt in the Albion midfield and for that reason the Baggies would be silly not to at least run the rule over the youngster this coming window.