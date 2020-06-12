‘A track record for achieving promotion’ – Bolton set to make decision over Keith Hill: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers are reportedly set to make a decision over Keith Hill’s future soon after it was confirmed they had been relegated to League Two earlier this week.

League One clubs voted to curtail the season on Tuesday and Bolton were relegated after unweighted points-per-game was used to decide the final standings.

The Trotters have been bottom of the table throughout the season, having started the campaign with a 15-point deduction and seen their squad decimated by financial issues last summer.

Hill took charge of the club in August and, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon, a decision will be made over his future soon.

So, should the North West club keep Hill in charge or is it time for someone new?

We asked our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

So hard to call.

For me, I think he could easily help them settle in League Two and then get them working their way back up but perhaps it would be wise to start fresh across the board?

I don’t think anyone can hammer Hill too much for results for much of this season given external factors but if there is a feeling someone else could have done a bit better, perhaps it’s worth a look.

If I had to make a call with a gun to my head, an odd situation to say the least, I’d say he’s going to go and Bolton will hit the reset button.

Jacob Potter

I’m not surprised to hear that his position in charge is up for debate.

Hill seems to divide opinion amongst the Bolton supporters, but you do have to take into consideration that he’s had to deal with a number of off-the-field problems in his time with the club.

I think he’s the right man to guide them back into League One next season, but only if they can have players through the door and some stability at the earliest of opportunities.

It’ll certainly be an interesting summer ahead at Bolton Wanderers.

Sam Rourke

I’d look to keep hold of him.

It’s fair to say Hill has had his hands tied since arriving at Wanderers, with the points deduction and a lack of funds to enhance the squad, it would have been a tough gig for anyone.

Hill has a track record of achieving promotion from League Two and with Bolton set to be on a more level playing field next season, he deserves the opportunity to showcase his managerial capabilities in more ‘normal’ circumstances.

There is no denying that Hill hasn’t made a major impact since arriving, and fans seem torn on him, but he needs at least a chance to prove what he can do in League Two.