“A tough one to call” – Sunderland? Sheffield Wednesday? MK Dons? Wycombe Wanderers? The League One play-offs: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wycombe Wanderers snuck above Plymouth Argyle with a 2-1 win at Burton Albion on final day of the League One season.

Setting up the play-offs very nicely with Gareth Ainsworth’s men welcoming Liam Manning’s fluid Milton Keynes Dons, with the winner facing one of the high profile duo of Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday for a place in the Championship next season.

Notoriously hard to predict, but the play-offs are a special time in the EFL and Gareth Ainsworth and Alex Neil will be hoping that previous promotion experience will stand them in good stead.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see who they believe will be promoted at Wembley Stadium…

Alfie Burns

If you look at the table and how the final weekend played out, it’s hard to not have MK Dons down as favourites to win at Wembley.

They are in great form and Scott Twine is amongst the goals. If they can pick themselves up off the ground after missing out on automatic promotion, they should have the quality to at least get to the final.

Then, it’s down to who they meet out of Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

That’s a clash of two absolute titans in the EFL and you can’t predict how their semi-final will go.

Both are so difficult to beat, with Sunderland’s improvement under Alex Neil particularly impressive.

They’ve been so tight.

Either of Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley would have a chance and the flood of fans they’d take down with them will be some sight.

Heading into the weekend, though, I’ll go with MK Dons, who have been the pick of the four teams over the season.

George Dagless

I think we’ll see an MK Dons v Sheffield Wednesday final and I’m backing the team from Milton Keynes to get it done.

A side that finishes just outside the top two can sometimes let that deflate them and then fall away in the play-offs but I do not see that happening under Liam Manning.

He’s a top manager with a crop of fine players and I think it would be fitting that they finish a great season together with a win in the play-offs.

Wednesday will be a stern test if and when they meet in the final with the quality that they have but I just think this is MK Dons’ time.

Sunderland quiz: Does the Stadium of Light have a bigger or smaller capacity than these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Portman Road (Ipswich) Bigger Smaller

Charlie Gregory

It’ll be a closely fought League One play-off battle this season but my fancy is for Sunderland.

Alex Neil has come in and worked wonders to the surprise of not many who saw him at Norwich and Preston.

He is arguably a manager who could still do a very good job further up the pyramid – and for the Black Cats to get him is a coup.

MK Dons will run it close because they have been exceptional themselves. It really is a tough one to call this year.

Even Wednesday have been fantastic in this second half of the campaign.

With Ross Stewart, Dan Neil and Alex Neil though, the fancy is just for Sunderland.