“A touch underwhelming” – Fulham set sights on Stoke City midfielder: The verdict

Fulham have joined the race for Stoke City captain Joe Allen, as per a report from Wales Online.

The report states that the Cottagers are joined by fellow promotion winners Bournemouth in pursuit of the 32-year-old, whilst four clubs in Spain are also monitoring his situation at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Swansea City are also part of the race, with the Swans hoping to attract the experienced midfielder back to where he started his career.

Allen featured 41 times for the Potters in the Championship during the 2021/22 campaign, surpassing the 200-game mark with the Potters during that time.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Fulham’s interest in the Welsh midfielder…

Declan Harte

Allen showed with Stoke that his time as a Premier League player was up when the team was relegated in 2018.

The lack of demand in his signature at that time was telling and he has only regressed further since at the Bet365 Stadium.

As a free agent, he could add some valuable experience to the side, but he wouldn’t be expected to play often for a side hoping to avoid relegation.

The midfielder has been a key player under Michael O’Neill and is still a very good player, but perhaps a move to stay in the Championship would be the better option for the 32-year old at this stage of his career.

Justin Peach

It’s a surprise to see Fulham linked with Joe Allen considering they seem well stocked in central midfield. Allen would provide Premier League experience, but that seems the only benefit he would bring to the Fulham midfield.

With the likes of Harrison Reed, Nathaniel Chalobah, Jean Michel Seri, there’s three players in the engine room I think are better than Allen. At 32, will Allen bring much more to this midfield?

He’s perhaps more defensively rounded than the three mentioned, but age isn’t on his side.

I would expect Fulham to look elsewhere for top flight experience rather than bring in someone who hasn’t played in the Premier League for four seasons.

Alfie Burns

It’s probably a touch underwhelming, to be honest.

Fulham have won promotion to the Premier League and they have to strengthen, there’s no denying that.

Previously, you would have said that Allen would be an excellent signing for a lower-end Premier League side. However, after a stint in the Championship, he’s the wrong side of 30 and not necessarily a player that’s going to elevate Fulham’s top-flight performance.

He’s experienced, yes, but I’m fairly sure that Fulham could get someone a touch younger and a higher-profile name given the division they are preparing for.

Don’t get me wrong, you can see the sense in bringing in some experience this summer, it just feels like if you laid out a list of summer targets in-front of supporters, they’d be disappointed with Allen.

There are much better midfielders out there that a Premier League side can target.