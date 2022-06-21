“A touch surprising” – Watford confirm player’s transfer departure: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Watford have confirmed the sale of Colombian striker Cucho Hernandez.

The 23-year-old has headed stateside to join Major League Soccer outfit Columbus Crew in a move that makes him the seventh most expensive league transfer ever.

As per various reports, the Hornets are set to net a fee in the region of $10 million, approximately £8.5 million.

With that in mind, we asked our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the Hornets decision to allow Cucho to leave, and whether or not the fee received was a good one.

George Dagless

You’d have to say it makes sense.

Hernandez is a player that has been at Watford for a while but he’s not managed to really make a name for himself during his time at Vicarage Road and I am not surprised that Watford are willing to let him go.

He’s a footballer that has talent but ultimately it does not seem to be working at the Hornets and I think an exit, especially for this sort of fee, will suit Watford down to the ground.

They can reinvest that well and look to add to their squad, as they aim to bounce back from relegation from the Premier League as soon as possible.

Alfie Burns

It’s difficult to say at this moment in time, although you did feel like Cucho Hernandez could’ve been an asset back in the Championship.

The 23-year-old struck one in five in the Premier League last season and registered a couple of assists too. Given his age as well, he was only going to get better.

So, with that in mind, it’s maybe a touch surprising to learn that Watford have given his exit the green-light.

The fee also feels like a touch below what the South American’s market value is.

This summer transfer window has seen some outrageous fees being paid for players at all levels, with this feeling like Watford have undersold themselves a little bit.

We will know further down the line whether or not it has been the right move.

Toby Wilding

You do get the feeling that it may well have been the right decision for Watford to let Hernandez go here.

With just five goals and two assists in 25 league games last season, the 23-year-old didn’t really make the sort of impact you would hope to get from an attacker.

As a result, that fee does feel like a rather good return to get on the attacker, since it provides the Hornets with a significant amount that can be invested in their squad with plenty of time remaining in this summer’s transfer window.

The fact that Hernandez also struggled to make an impression at times at Vicarage Road also suggests that the club may be able to cope without him going forward, so a parting of the ways does feel as though it made sense.