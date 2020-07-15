Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘A total embarrassment’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans fume after latest showing v Huddersfield Town

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday were left frustrated as they were forced to settle for a point against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening. 

Neither side could find a breakthrough, as the defences came out on top at Hillsborough, which is more of a positive result for Danny Cowley’s side.

Sheffield Wednesday are now sat 15th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can get back to winning ways when they return to action this weekend against promotion-chasing Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It’s been a second-half of the 2019/20 season to forget for Garry Monk’s side, with the Owls struggling for a run of positive run of results, which has seen them tumble down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to voice their thoughts on the draw against Huddersfield at Hillsborough.

