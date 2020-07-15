‘A total embarrassment’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans fume after latest showing v Huddersfield Town

Sheffield Wednesday were left frustrated as they were forced to settle for a point against relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening.

Neither side could find a breakthrough, as the defences came out on top at Hillsborough, which is more of a positive result for Danny Cowley’s side.

Sheffield Wednesday are now sat 15th in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can get back to winning ways when they return to action this weekend against promotion-chasing Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It’s been a second-half of the 2019/20 season to forget for Garry Monk’s side, with the Owls struggling for a run of positive run of results, which has seen them tumble down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to voice their thoughts on the draw against Huddersfield at Hillsborough.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

We are an absolute joke at home. These 3 points could have been massive with what is going on off the pitch. Very disappointing — John Paul (@Owl4Life23) July 14, 2020

We're actually going to have won more games at Loftus Road than at Hillsborough by the end of this season in 2020. Unreal. — Azza (@SWFCAzza) July 14, 2020

Jokers! Can’t even beat them 😳 — Aj Hurt (@AjHurt1) July 14, 2020

I never want to see reach in a Wednesday shirt ever again — Jake lingwood (@jake_lingwood) July 14, 2020

Well that was painful to watch, can’t pass, can’t control, can’t shoot, can’t play football. What a complete shambles & a total embarrassment!! — Emma Powell (@epowell36) July 14, 2020

What a dreadful game of football — DrewCoulthard #BlackLivesMatter #PeopleMatter (@AndrewCoulthard) July 14, 2020

Well that was horrific — Marra 🦉 (@MG_Marra) July 14, 2020

Going backwards, fast. — Paul Scott (@mealy_08) July 14, 2020

Get monk out — Anthony (@OWL_4EVA) July 14, 2020

Never looked like scoring. Garbage. — john howsham (@stocksytheowl) July 14, 2020

Can't blame home fans anymore — Scotty coleman (@Chezswfc82) July 14, 2020