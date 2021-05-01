‘A top, top talent’ – Crystal Palace emerge as contenders for £30m-rated EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace have reportedly been asked to be kept up to date with Max Aarons’ situation at Norwich City.

The 21-year-old right-back has helped the Canaries secure promotion back to the Premier League but, according to 90min, there are a host of top flight clubs keen to sign him ahead of the summer.

Palace are one of the sides that have been linked, with Norwich understood to want £30 million for the defender.

But would it be a good signing? And is he needed?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

Aarons is a top, top talent and he’s going to go right to the top one day.

I’ll be honest, I don’t think he needs the kind of stepping stone that Crystal Palace would provide to get there either.

A top club will be in for him this summer and, then, even if they aren’t Norwich can retain him safe in the knowledge they will eventually get that huge deal for him in the future.

Honestly, it surprises me that Palace think they’ve got any chance of getting this done.

I’d be amazed if he moved to that part of South London.

George Harbey

I think this would be somewhat of a coup to be fair.

Aarons has been tremendous this season and is definitely the best English right-back outside of the Premier League.

Palace lack depth at right-back and Joel Ward hardly represents a young, up and coming option, so I think Aarons would be a much-needed option for the Eagles.

It does make me wonder why they signed Nathan Ferguson from West Brom last season, though. I know he can play left-back, but he’s primarily a right-back and is another young option.

Phil Spencer

What a good signing this would be.

Max Aarons is one of the top assets in the Championship right now and so it’s no surprise to see him attracting such attention from the top flight.

While Premier League football awaits with Norwich there’s no doubt that he’s capable of playing higher up the division.

Aarons would slot perfectly into Roy Hodgson’s side and if a move does come then I have no doubt that he would be a top addition.