Burnley have entered the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Charles de Ketelaere this summer, according to TEAMtalk.

However, the newly-promoted Clarets face competition from Premier League side Leeds United for his signature, with the Whites reportedly ready to reignite their interest in the 22-year-old after seeing a bid rejected by Club Brugge in the summer prior to his £29 million move to Italy.

It has been tough for de Ketelaere at the San Siro, with 18 of his 25 league appearances this season coming as a substitute, while he has registered just one assist all campaign.

TEAMtalk claim the Belgium international would be open to a move away from Milan, with Turf Moor emerging as a potential destination.

However, there could be a stumbling block to the deal, with Le Soir reporting that it would take a bid of at least €35 million for the Serie A giants to consider allowing de Ketelaere to leave.

FLW's Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone says de Ketelaere would be an excellent signing for the Clarets, but admits he cannot see the move materialising.

"It is a very ambitious move for Charles de Ketelaere," Ben said.

"He was a fantastic talent in Belgium, but you look at the move to Milan, he cost 40 million including add ons, but he's not scored a goal in Serie A this season in 25 games.

"Would it be a good move? I think so, but Leeds are rumoured to be interested as well.

"It's ambitious and I can't see anything coming of it, but I can see why the link has happened with Kompany and Belgium.

"Milan and Serie A teams in general tend to be teams that don't throw their players out as soon as they have flopped in the first season.

"In Serie A they want to hold on for a few years and get their money back, so I think he'll stay put this season at AC Milan, but he's a top, top player."

Would Charles de Ketelaere be a good signing for Burnley?

It would be a serious coup if the Clarets were able to land de Ketelaere's signature, with the links perhaps the first indication of the ambition the club will show in the transfer market this summer following promotion.

While it has been a tough debut season for de Ketelaere in Milan, he is clearly a player with huge potential and the prospect of working with Kompany could prove tempting, particularly considering the way the 37-year-old has improved the existing members of his squad this season.

It is not known what budget the Clarets are working with this summer and it could be argued that they would be best spreading the funds around the team rather than spending big on one player.

However, if Alan Pace is willing to significantly invest, then de Ketelaere would be a real statement signing as the club return to the top flight.