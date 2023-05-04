This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are one of a host of Championship clubs keen on Fulham defender Joe Bryan, according to Bristol Live.

The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent when his Craven Cottage contract expires in the summer and there is no shortage of interest from the second tier.

The report claims that, alongside Rovers, Bristol City, Cardiff City, Millwall, Stoke City, and Swansea City are in the race for Bryan.

Would Joe Bryan be a good signing for Blackburn Rovers?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts...

Alfie Burns

Joe Bryan is going to be an excellent pick-up for a club in the Championship this summer, if he does indeed move back to the EFL.

You’ve only got to look at the widespread interest to realise he would be an asset for most of the division.

He’s assured in possession and defensively solid enough to make him a safe pair of hands in the Championship.

It’s the type of signing Blackburn shouldn’t turn their nose up at, yet I would question whether it’s something they desperately need to get over the line this summer.

Harry Pickering has been very good for Rovers this season and, at 24, is only going to get better. It would be foolish to bring in Bryan and stunt his development.

With so much interest, Bryan is going to be on the lookout for the best deal going. You’d question, then, whether Blackburn need to bother getting involved in discussions likely to centre around a handsome weekly wage when they have a capable player on their books with potential to get better.

Bryan is quality and will get a good club, it’s just whether he’s the right fit for Blackburn.

Josh Cole

This would be an impressive move by Blackburn if they are able to convince Bryan to make the switch to Ewood Park this summer.

Regardless of what division Rovers find themselves in next season, Bryan would certainly be a good addition to their squad.

As well as making 44 Premier League appearances during his career to date, the defender knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the Championship as he has featured on 202 occasions at this level.

Bryan will be able to provide some sufficient competition for Harry Pickering, who has been utilised regularly by Jon Dahl Tomasson this season.

The arrival of Bryan may force Pickering to take his game to new heights which in turn could lead to an upturn in Blackburn's fortunes.

Ned Holmes

Joe Bryan would be a fantastic addition to most Championship squads and Blackburn Rovers are no different.

He's proven himself a top-quality player at this level and on a free transfer, signing the 29-year-old would represent a shrewd bit of business.

That said, Harry Pickering has impressed this season and that might make things a bit difficult.

Rovers surely won't want to block the 24-year-old's development by making him second choice, but Bryan wants to move somewhere that he's playing regular football.

Having the two competing for one place would be the dream scenario, but I'm not convinced that would work for the in-demand soon-to-be free agent.