“A top Championship operator” – Sheffield United push to sign 28-year-old: The verdict

Sheffield United are working on bringing Tom Lawrence to Bramall Lane and hope to get a deal done in time for him to link up with the squad in Portugal, according to Yorkshire Live.

The 28-year-old left Derby County as a free transfer earlier this summer and has emerged as a Blades target with the Bramall Lane outfit keen to offer him a route back to the Championship.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Declan Harte

This could be a shrewd signing from United if they can get it over the line.

The loss of Morgan Gibbs-White is an obvious blow to their squad, but Lawrence could help pick up some of the slack left behind by the Wolve player returning to his parent club.

Lawrence is experienced at this level, has proven time after time that he is a top Championship player and could fit comfortably as part of Heckingbottom’s attack.

He is also coming into his prime years now so the timing is right to bring him to the Blades.

While he may not be on the same level as Gibbs-White, the lack of transfer fee also makes this potential move a bargain.

Billy Mulley

Recruitment plans have been hindered slightly going into the new campaign, however, the capture of Tom Lawrence would be a signing of the highest quality.

A top Championship operator, Lawrence has the creativity, goalscoring power and ball-carrying abilities to thrive within a side who will be competing for promotion to the Premier League.

Adding creativity and a source of goals will be important for the Blades, with Morgan Gibbs-White heading back to his parent club.

Likely to face lots of competition for the experienced midfielder, the Blades should look to complete this deal as soon as they possibly can, because as other clubs start to miss out on targets, they are likely to start setting their sights on the former Derby County man.

Toby Wilding

Tom Lawrence would surely be a useful signing for Sheffield United if they can pull this off.

With Morgan Gibbs-White’s loan deal at Bramall Lane now over, the Blades do seem to need to find someone else to operate in that role behind the centre forward.

That is a job Lawrence can do, and his efforts in the Championship in such difficult circumstances for Derby last season, do seem to suggest that he could make a big impact for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, in terms of both goals and assists.

The fact he is available on a free helps financially, but with so much inevitable interest in Lawrence, this would still be a coup for Sheffield United, so you do feel they should be doing what they can to get this one done.