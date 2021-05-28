‘A tidy, consistent performer’ – Nottingham Forest make fresh transfer move for 25-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest have made a fresh swoop to bring Filip Krovinovic back to the Tricky Trees for the 2021/22 campaign, according to Portuguese publication A Bola – per Sport Witness.

After failing to break into the West Brom team in the Premier League, the 25-year-old Croatian swapped the Baggies for another crack at the Championship with Forest, playing 19 times between his signing and the end of the season.

Krovinovic was the first choice of Chris Hughton in the number 10 role, whilst he sometimes also played on the left wing – he only scored once though and added two assists to his tally.

With a full campaign at Forest potentially on the agenda, are Forest making the right move to try and get Krovinovic back or should they be exploring other targets? The FLW team have given their thoughts…

George Harbey

It would be a useful signing.

Krovinovic didn’t really set the world alight during his time at Forest in the second half of the season, but he was a tidy, consistent performer.

He didn’t get the goals or assists he would have probably liked, but overall, he was a good link-up player who was effective when he played out on the left and cut inside in the final games of the season.

He can play as a 10 or as a 8, and I think having someone like him who can break through the lines and pick out a killer pass will be massive.

It would be interesting to see where he plays if he did re-sign, though, given that Brennan Johnson has operated in a similar role this season at Lincoln.

Chris Thorpe

I’m very split on this if truth be told as for Krovinovic hasn’t done enough to justify a longer stay.

Don’t get me wrong, he’s a brilliant player, who obviously has clear talent but he didn’t contribute nearly enough as he should have done.

He’s 25 and has a good degree of experience under his belt, but I’m still trying to work out what his best position is.

Is he a number 10 or an out and out central midfielder? He’s something of baffling enigma that Forest will need to see a lot better from next term if they do keep hold of him as expected.

We’re yet to see the best of him in a red shirt and I think Hughton will have his work cut out to get more out of him going forwards.

Jordan Rushworth

This is a difficult one, Krovinovic is a player that does have a lot of quality to offer for Forest and he did help to improve things for them over the second half of the campaign with his technical qualities.

However, there might be one or two question marks over whether he offers enough end product with him only scoring one goal and providing two assists in 19 games for them.

Chris Hughton by the sounds of things feels he has done enough to earn another move to the City Ground. Given that he will now be familiar with the system and the way that Forest are going to play under the former Brighton boss it would make sense for him to return.

Krovinovic would need to show his quality on a more consistent basis at the City Ground and you would like to see him improve his output in terms of goals and assists.

He has already played a key role in a promotion push from the Championship with West Brom, so the 25-year-old can help to make a difference for Nottingham Forest.

Depending on the quality of other options that Forest have available to them this summer, Krovinovic might be a good signing.