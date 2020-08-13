‘A threat in both boxes’ – Bristol City plot transfer move for 28-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bristol City are one of a number of EFL sides keen on a move for free-agent Chey Dunkley, as per Wigan Today.

The 28-year-old’s contract at Wigan Athletic ran out this summer and he now finds himself available on a free transfer, with Watford and Sheffield Wednesday also circling.

So, would the centre-back offer a good solution to Dean Holden’s Bristol City’s side? Do the Robins need him?

Ned Holmes

If you’d have asked me in January, I would’ve said this looks a coup for the Robins.

My concern now is his fitness moving forward following what was a nasty double leg break. City can’t afford to sign another defender likely to miss games due to injury.

Nathan Baker and Tomas Kalas have both had issues this term with injuries, so if Dunkley is going to have persistent problems it would be a real worry.

That said, if the 28-year-old’s fully fit and ready to go I think he’d be a great addition – particularly with City looking one centre-back short at the moment.

He really impressed me when he was fit last season and is a threat in both boxes.

On a free transfer, it could be fantastic value but not if there is a good chance of reoccurring injury issues following the leg break.

George Harbey

I think that Dunkley would be a great signing for the Robins.

The defender was such an integral player for Wigan before sustaining a horror injury against Reading, and his commanding, solid performances for the Latics really gave them hope in their bid for Championship survival.

The centre-half also offers threat from set pieces having scored an impressive amount of goals for Wigan in 2019/20, so he’d be a fantastic addition for City, I feel.

Ashley Williams isn’t getting any younger and if he is to depart Ashton Gate, then there’d be a need to replace the experienced centre-half, and Dunkley would add quality in depth to a position that needs strengthening ahead of next season.

This would be a great way to kickstart their transfer business.

Jacob Potter

I think this would be a really good addition to the Bristol City team.

They could certainly benefit from having strength in depth in their defensive options, as I think one of the reasons they missed out on a top-six finish last season was due to their lack of depth.

Dunkley has shown that he can perform consistently to a high standard whilst playing in the Championship, and I think he’ll be tempted by a move to Bristol City.

They’re a club that have ambitions of reaching the Premier League in the future, but with interest also from Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, they face a real fight to land his signature this summer.