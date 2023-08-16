UD Las Palmas manager Garcia Pimienta has spoken about the Spanish side's interest in striker Sory Kaba amid links to Championship sides Birmingham City and Watford.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow second tier outfit Cardiff on loan from FC Midtjylland, aiding their survival cause under then boss Sabri Lamouchi, scoring eight times in seventeen appearances.

Birmingham have been extremely active in this summer window, making eight signings so far as the club undergoes a well documented rebuild under the stewardship of American financier Tom Wagner and the likes of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who was present at their victory over Leeds United on Saturday.

Adding Kaba as their ninth signing would further increase the optimism around St Andrews, but it won't be plain sailing if they are to get a deal done despite it being reported on Monday by Mike McGrath that Blues had agreed a deal and pipped Watford to his signature, as the Hornets were said to be leading the race only last week.

UD Las Palmas interested in Sory Kaba

Spanish media outlet La Provincia had claimed that the La Liga outfit had all but completed a deal to acquire Kaba's services for a fee in the region of £1.2m, and that this deal was "more attractive" than a move to the second tier of English football.

A recent report from Birmingham World also states that Radio MARCA journalist Christian Santana admitted Los Canariones' interest in the striker last week.

“Sory Kaba’s thing with UD is hot. The operation has entered a key point. Sory Kaba wants to join Spain and UD Las Palmas. At the club they are very positive with his arrival.”

However, whilst Pimienta has also confirmed the club's interest in Kaba, the 49-year-old suggests that no deal is expected to happen imminently, as per Birmingham Live.

"Yes, I like that profile (of striker)"

"He has a contract with another club, a thousand things can happen and he is not for tomorrow. We are going to focus on what we have at the moment and as I said, we will reinforce the team with very specific players. We are not going to sign any striker because we need a striker. If he is not the striker we consider, Pau Ferrer will go up." Pimienta continued.

Despite recent interest, the Las Palmas boss has said he will target himself alongside other targets in the January window if a deal doesn't come to fruition before September 1st.

"I have always said it, we have the great fortune of knowing what we want and if we need four signings and we are capable of getting those four signings with the specific profile, we are going to sign them. If not, we will pull the subsidiary and wait for the opportunity in the winter market to incorporate players who really adapt to our way of understanding the game and on a personal level. We are not going to sign players simply to fill out the squad."

What does this mean for Birmingham City & Watford?

As previously mentioned, it is Birmingham who were said to lead the race for Kaba, so Pimienta's comments will more than likely have ramifications on John Eustace's side instead of the Hornets.

Eustace is keen on adding to forward options which currently include Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz, and with the talent they have brought in to play behind the striker, someone like Kaba would suit Blues' style of play down to the ground.

It is definitely a transfer battle worth casting an eye on over the coming days and weeks.