‘A thing of beauty’ – Many QPR fans react to player’s performance against Blackburn Rovers

QPR managed to find a way past a resilient Blackburn Rovers last night, with the three points taking them back into the play-off positions.

Ilias Chair’s 83rd minute super strike from 25 yards out proved to be the difference between the two teams, on a day where both sides had the opportunity to break into the top six.

The Moroccan international netted his fifth goal of the season to earn his side victory at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last night, and he is proving to be an extremely integral part of Mark Warburton’s side.

The R’s, who picked up the 23-year-old from Belgian club Lierse in 2017, are the second-highest goalscorers in the division this season, netting 24 times, with Chair’s progressive style of play and intricate ability round the final third, being one of the reasons why they have scored so many.

Chair has 19 goals and 18 assists since joining The R’s four years ago, with a loan spell at Stevenage also occurring during the time.

The influential attacker is contracted to The R’s for another four years, after penning a new deal in January.

Here, we take a look at how QPR fans have reacted on Twitter to Chair’s goal and performance against Blackburn last night…

Went to the QPR v Blackburn game last night and here's what I found:

1) Albert Adomah skinned Tayo Edun all night long

2) Ilias Chair's goal was a thing of beauty

3) QPR play some really good stuff

4) Blackburn are dreadful to watch

5) The QPR fans are good at volleyball — Dan (@danmartin183) October 20, 2021

OUR KNEE-HIGH MOROCCAN OVERLORD HAS DONE IT AGAIN#QPR https://t.co/JZicQAMSa6 — Greg Tepper (@Tepper) October 19, 2021

What a strike from our Moroccan magician! Feel like I’ve said that before 😍 🇲🇦 https://t.co/zxgdxzpPgw — Michael Marsh (@michaelmarsh93) October 19, 2021

FEED THE CHAIR AND HE WILL SCORE https://t.co/TzgXed2jWd — big slug (@keithposting) October 19, 2021

He’s been a joke recently 😍 — LK (@liamkavanagh00) October 19, 2021

god damn man, what a hit that was good stuff chair — Ben Hurst (@notblondemonkey) October 19, 2021

Lovely goal — Peter Sinclair (@PeterloughtonR) October 19, 2021