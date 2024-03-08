Highlights The League One promotion race is intense, any slip-up can change the whole picture in two months.

Portsmouth is leading, but Bolton, Derby, Barnsley, and Peterborough are chasing close behind.

Barnsley's current form is strong, making them a serious contender in the race for promotion.

The League One promotion race is one of the best that we have seen for years in the third-tier - and any slip-up from a contending team could well see the picture change over the next two months.

Portsmouth are the slight runaway leaders at the moment, but with Bolton, Derby, Barnsley and Peterborough all following in for the second-place slot, they know they can't afford any real turmoil with such a huge pack chasing.

As for the pack themselves, a strong run of form could be matched by any contender and all of the quartet will know that they must be at their best to earn a place in the Championship. Carlton Palmer has given us his views - and he has stuck his neck out by saying that one team will upsurge to knock Bolton off their perch.

What Carlton Palmer has said about the League One promotion race

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted he was going to stick with his start of the season hunches - which would see one team from the play-offs sneak into the top two.

He said: “It is a terrific scrap at the top of League One. Portsmouth are great guns, they’ve won five and drawn one of their last six games. You’ve got Bolton on 70 points, Derby County on 69 points, Barnsley on 67 points and Peterborough on 65 points.

“I’d say Portsmouth are going to get the first automatic spot and it’s between the other four. Barnsley and Peterborough both have a game in hand so if Barnsley win theirs, that puts them level with Bolton with the same games, and Peterborough will only be two behind.

“It’s going to be a hell of a scrap until the end of the season. At the start of the season, I fancied Derby County to get automatic promotion and I’m going to stick my neck out on that. But the team that is currently on an unbelievable run is Barnsley. Four wins, two draws in their last six games means they’re the team in form.

“As I’ve said, I’m going to go with Derby County to get that automatic spot but Barnsley are the team that are bang in form.

“I went for Derby County at the start, so I’ll hang my hat on them getting that last automatic spot.”

How the run-ins of League One's top four could pan out

Portsmouth's last six games look to be relatively tough. Away trips to Wycombe and Lincoln City could provide banana skins, whilst home ties against Shrewsbury and Wigan will have them as favourites, though you never know in football.

What really does stick out is the 11-day period in which the Portsea Island outfit host Derby County and then travel to Bolton - and even before that, they face fellow top five outfits Barnsley and Peterborough. Those four games will prove absolutely pivotal to their chances of promotion and even they avoid defeat by garnering draws in those four games, they’ll be far and away the favourites to win the league or gain promotion.

Bolton’s final six games in the run in are equally as tough. Home clashes against Reading, Port Vale and Shrewsbury could throw up surprises - but it’s the home clash against Portsmouth and the final day away clash to Peterborough which will be the clinchers. Should they win those two games, they will be huge favourites to return to the second-tier.

Derby have a comparably easier run-in as they only face one of the top five in their trip to Portsmouth at the start of April. Elsewhere, home ties against Blackpool, Leyton Orient and bottom side Carlisle have favoured them massively, whilst away days to Wycombe and Cambridge will be their only tough games on paper.

League One table - as of March 8, 2024 Games Points 1. Portsmouth 36 76 2. Bolton Wanderers 36 70 3. Derby County 36 69 4. Barnsley 35 67 5. Peterborough United 35 65

Barnsley, the division’s form side, have the best run of all as they face no top five outfit. Burton Albion, Charlton and Stevenage away - all within eight days - will be the real test as to whether they have the credentials to go up, before home games against Reading and Northampton Town will sandwich a seaside away day to Blackpool.

And finally, outsiders Peterborough will fancy their chances. Away trips to Leyton Orient, Oxford United and Bristol Rovers aren’t the easiest trio, but home clashes against strugglers Port Vale and Fleetwood - alongside the EFL Trophy final against Wycombe - could put them in great form.

If they’re still in with a shout of promotion on the final day, a win over Bolton could result in a winner-takes-all clash.