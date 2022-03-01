“A terrible start” – Is Steve Bruce already under pressure at West Brom? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tasked with stopping the rot and securing a play-off spot, Steve Bruce has not enjoyed the best start to life at the helm of West Brom.

The Baggies have picked up a mere point in five games under Bruce’s stewardship, with his side only able to score once in that time.

The Midlands club now sit in 13th place and are eight points outside of the much-desired top-six positions, with the Baggies playing one more game than the majority of their play-off chasing counterparts.

Following last night’s defeat at home to Swansea City, West Brom are now winless in their seven Championship matches, winning just the one game this calendar year.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding the security of Bruce’s position at The Hawthorns already…

Declan Harte

Bruce has only been at the Baggies for five games, but it is difficult to see him lasting until the end of the season at this rate.

He was appointed in early February but now the upcoming international break in March is looking like a good time for the club to reconsider its options.

Bruce was already a difficult appointment for fans to swallow anyway due to his lacklustre style of play.

That results simply haven’t been there from the get go vindicates those initial fears and leaves him with very little wiggle room.

If West Brom don’t turn this around quickly, then there is every chance that Bruce could get the axe soon.

Adam Jones

Considering he ended his Newcastle spell on the wrong foot, he will be feeling the heat even more now but Albion’s fortunes aren’t just down to his management.

The players also have an obligation to step up to the plate and some have failed to do so sufficiently, so they should be taking a look at themselves in the mirror.

In terms of Bruce though, he did say he wasn’t going to rip up everything Valerien Ismael had done this season. Radical changes need to be made to get the Baggies playing to their potential though – and the implementation of a more passing style of player would help with that.

That’s how he will get the most out of the likes of Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana.

You would definitely give Bruce a few more games to try and turn it around – but if things fail to improve – you could certainly see the second-tier side pulling the trigger again.

Marcus Ally

Due to his contract only running until the end of next season, the pay-off would not be as significant as the one for Valerien Ismael if the Baggies choose to part company with Steve Bruce.

You have to give a manager at least ten games before drawing any kind of informed conclusions about their credentials in the role, but in the five so far, there have not been any signs that Bruce is going to be able to address West Brom’s downward spiral.

One draw and four losses is a terrible start and does suggest that the supporters were too quick to turn on the ideas of Ismael, with their form of late demonstrating that he was not the problem.

Yes Bruce is under pressure, he has to prove himself as the man to lead the Baggies to promotion next season in the final stretch of fixtures, if that does not happen, the club may admit their mistake and dismiss him from the role.