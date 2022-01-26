‘A talented footballer’ – Birmingham City on verge of deal for Rangers player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City are still trying to bring in some fresh faces before the window closes and have now turned their attention to Scotland and to Juninho Bacuna, with the Daily Record reporting that a deal is on the cards.

The Blues don’t have much money to work with and boss Lee Bowyer has struggled to get points as a result but it looks like he could be about to seal a deal for the midfielder before the window slams shut on Monday.

Bacuna isn’t currently getting much action in the SPL with his current side and Rangers could be willing to let him leave on a deal that suits both parties – and that could allow him to get some action in the second half of the season.

But would that be a good signing for Birmingham? Do the Blues need someone like Bacuna in the middle of the field for them or should they be looking elsewhere? Here is what some of our writers thought about the potential deal…

Alfie Burns

Bacuna was a massive source of frustration at Huddersfield, doing something brilliant moments before something utterly bizarre.

He’s unpredictable and Huddersfield have proved to be better off with more reliability through their side.

However, looking at Birmingham, you wonder whether Bowyer’s squad can carry Bacuna’s ability to produce something from nothing.

You won’t get 90 minutes of maximum focus and sensible play, but his unpredictable nature can win games and that’s something Birmingham’s squad could do with a sprinkle of.

If the finances are right, it’s not the worst deal to be looking at this month from a Blues perspective.

Bacuna can be frustrating and he won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but take him with a pinch of salt and he could be a success.

George Dagless

If Lee Bowyer can harness his talent then it could be a good signing for the Blues.

I think Bacuna is a talented footballer – you don’t get a move to Rangers without having something about you – but it is clear to me that he can blow hot and cold and you have to wonder if Blues need that in their current situation.

Then again, Bowyer likes a challenge and he likes this sort of player that he feels he can get stuck into and really mould into a proper footballer.

Bacuna showed enough at Huddersfield for me to think he could be a hit at Blues – he played plenty and chipped in with goals – and so providing he and Bowyer hit it off he could do well at St Andrew’s.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a good signing for Blues.

Bacuna can be a very frustrating player and he can be poor in possession. However, he has real power and can make things happen, which are qualities Bowyer’s side lacks.

That will make him an upgrade on what Blues have at the minute and I think Bowyer could be the man to really get Bacuna playing well on a consistent basis.

Given their situation, Birmingham have to take risks when it comes to bringing in players as they don’t have the resources to attract the finished article.

So, this is a move that makes sense and I feel Bacuna’s style will be welcome in a Blues midfield that needs improving.