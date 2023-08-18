Highlights Cody Drameh deserves a chance to play consistently in the Championship after impressing at Luton Town and helping them reach the Premier League.

Although Drameh should be given an opportunity at Leeds, a move to Southampton could be an exciting alternative if he continues to be benched.

Southampton's squad currently has a strong right-back duo in Kyle Walker-Peters and James Bree, but Drameh could be a valuable addition in the future if Walker-Peters' future is uncertain.

Russell Martin has identified Cody Drameh as a long-term transfer target for Southampton.

The Leeds United defender has yet to feature for Daniel Farke’s side this season in the Championship following his return to the club after a loan spell at Luton Town.

Drameh played an important role in the Hatters earning their place in the Premier League last year following his move to the club in January on a temporary basis.

The full back featured 16 times in Rob Edwards' side, impressing many with his performances.

However, injury has prevented him from featuring for Leeds since the arrival of Daniel Farke as manager.

Would Cody Drameh be a good signing for Southampton?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the player is now willing to wait until January to make his next move as he will be able to negotiate as a free agent for the summer of 2024 by then.

This has alerted Southampton, who have set their sights on potentially signing the 21-year-old.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Drameh would be a good signing for the Saints…

Declan Harte

Drameh hasn’t been given the chance to play at Leeds in the past, but is currently working his way back after fitness concerns.

He has shown that he deserves a chance to play consistently in the Championship with his displays for the Hatters, so if he does not get a chance following his return to full fitness then a departure will feel inevitable.

The 21-year-old was impressive after a slow start at Luton, and he played an important role in the team reaching the Premier League for the very first time.

Leeds have been using Luke Ayling on the right flank, with Farke’s side suffering a slow start to the new term.

Drameh should be afforded a chance to prove himself once fit, but a move to Southampton could also be an exciting alternative option if he still finds himself on the bench once available.

Kyle Walker-Peters’ future is up in the air, and Drameh could be an ideal replacement for Martin’s side.

That his contract is up in 2024 gives the player a lot of leverage in negotiations.

If Southampton can sign him as a free agent in a years’ time, then that will be excellent business, regardless of what happens to Walker-Peters.

Alfie Burns

Southampton's squad as it is now doesn't need an addition at right-back.

Kyle Walker-Peters, with James Bree as back-up, is a duo to be envious of and Leeds' fans would probably give their right arm to swap what's available to Farke for that.

Obviously, there are doubts over Walker-Peters' immediate future, whilst a new head coach in Martin might have different ideas about what he wants from his right-back.

Drameh is a talent. A player that Leeds' fans want to see starting ahead of Luke Ayling at the earliest opportunity.

Unfortunately for them, it just seems that Ayling will retain his place at the top of the pecking order, unless a new signing comes in at Elland Road. Drameh's future, then, appears like it will lie away from West Yorkshire, in the mid-term anyway.

With Southampton playing a waiting game and potential changes afoot at St Mary's, Drameh might just be their man.

If they get him, he might just help cushion any blow of losing either of their current options.